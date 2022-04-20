They spoil Torres’s morning. Surprising irruption of the activist Julio Heras, was recorded during the orange conference offered by Sergio Torres Félix this Tuesday morning in a well-known restaurant in Culiacán. The member of the organization Pueblo Unido entered the private with a tarpaulin in which he exhibited a series of accusations against the current state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano about alleged embezzlement committed when he was mayor of Culiacán (2014-2016), accusations of which Julio Heras he did not offer any document and, of course, Torres Félix denied. Without a doubt, it was an uncomfortable moment for the former PRI mayor, who said he was not intimidated by this type of act and attributed it to stepping on some tripe. For his part, Julio Heras, before leaving the place, accused reporters and waiters of being “covers” and “buying” reporters.

to burn them As soon as she arrives in Ahome, they say that the Morenista federal deputy Ana Ayala Leyva is going to “scorch” the PRI, PAN, PRD and Citizen Movement federal deputies who voted against the electrical reform that she proposed to the Chamber of Deputies President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. It is not known how she is going to do it, how she is going to exhibit the more than 200 federal deputies who backed down on that initiative, but Ayala Leyva brings that slogan. She is not the only one, because each Morenista federal deputy has that same charge in each of the electoral districts. The central point of the campaign is that the opposition legislators are going to be pigeonholed as traitors and traitors. Some point out that not even with the approval of the lithium reform did they lower their resentment over the electricity reform.

Not to the case. For the municipal president of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, it is a complete waste of time to talk to the media about issues of transparency, such as the legal lawsuit filed by federal deputy Juan Torres against the Secretary of Development, Tourism and Fisheries, Ricardo Velard. The municipe distanced himself from the call made by the legislator for the municipal official to be removed from his position and thus face the complaint filed with Profepa for alleged violation of maritime-terrestrial laws. The accusation states that the secretary has used influence so that a restaurant on the North beach will be expanded, invading the tidal zones.

They go for 2 pesos. The leader of the Urban Transport Alliance in Guasave acknowledged that there is already despair among the concessionaires because they have not been able to have the meeting with the State Government to update the ticket rate, where the idea they bring is that the increase be of 2 pesos, and although they know in advance that they could put buts to that proposal, they will not take their finger off the line, since the growth of inflation has hit them very hard, in addition to the fact that they were already affected by the pandemic. Ricardo López Soto acknowledged that they are also very interested in increasing the charge to students, since in Guasave they have paid only 3.50 pesos for five years, so that fee is already very out of date, so they hope that at least they will be charged 50 percent of the cost of the normal rate.

A problem without a solution. The serious problem of municipal waste urgently requires the authorities of Salvador Alvarado and Angostura to take a seat and determine the most pertinent action to solve the heavy contamination of land, water and air. Both the mayor of Angostura, Miguel Ángel “El Profe Mayke” Angulo Acosta, and the municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, have resorted to the cancellation of the municipal dumps due to the saturation of the spaces and have also faced legal action. that frequently, of the fires, in which they are supposedly started by the scavengers. Situation that allows these dumps to be refilled in operation again. Meanwhile, the Regional Landfill of Évora is like a white elephant, due to the lack of a good investment that allows reactivating the work of the sanitary landfill, which has not been opened for almost 10 years.

