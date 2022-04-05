Espionage to the Rocha government? This Monday in his weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya affirmed that he and his officials were spied on, that even in his office and in the offices of the General Secretariat of Government, as well as that of Welfare and Finance, they found around 10 hidden video cameras and microphones, devices that he believes were already installed in his administration, perhaps during the days of December, a period in which activity in the Government Palace was calmer. Questioned about whether the authorship of this espionage could be attributed to people from his administration, to be “friendly fire”, he did not want to get into that shirt of eleven yards. He even announced that he will not denounce the issue, but he brought it up to ensure that his administration does not spy, that, on the contrary, they are spied on.

The reasons. The dismissal of Fabián Cázarez as treasurer of El Fuerte left a bad taste in the mouths of a vast sector of Fortensians who do not believe that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya operated and pushed Mayor Gildardo Leyva to encourage him to make that decision. What is the reason for the dismissal of Cázarez? Some not only found that his honesty in the management of public resources was already an obstacle for Leyva and those close to him, but also the reckoning with his brother Adrián prevailed due to his closeness to the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, leader morale of the Sinaloense Party. This is what circulates among the fortenses. The decision of Rocha Moya and Leyva was of two bands to suit their interests. Look no more.

mixed postures. There is a lack of consistency between the statements of state and municipal officials regarding the epidemiological measures planned for the Easter holiday period. And not to go any further, there is the case of the mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, who pronounces himself because during the days of high influx, the decision to use or not the face mask is free. This contrasts with the repeated call of the secretary of health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, not to abandon the preventive protocols, since keeping the chains of contagion cut will depend on it.

Makes call. The leader of the Canaco in Guasave asked his members to maintain the application of sanitary protocols in their businesses for a while longer, especially the use of face masks, since they have realized that in certain establishments they do not ask for it, so they There is a risk that this Easter there could be a new outbreak of infections if the pertinent measures are not taken. Ariel Lugo Carvajal assures that after Senior Week an evaluation can be made to determine if it is really time to leave the mask, although from his point of view it should be kept as long as possible, since there have already been bad experiences with the rebound of infections and they don’t see the need for that to happen again just to relax.

Clarifying. Mayor Armando Camacho Aguilar was very clear in his message during the announcement of the collaboration between the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente (UAdeO) and the City Council of Salvador Alvarado, for the botanical garden project, since everything indicates that he is very aware that said project is not something new in his administration, since we must remember that it began to be managed during the last administration and now it is up to the current one to give it the necessary follow-up to make it a reality, for which reason Camacho Aguilar pointed out that he does not come to hang medals with this, but mainly to work so that the garden project continues its course.

#floor