They raise their voices in Morena. Ordinary militants from Sinaloa raised their voices and denounced that in Morena’s party they are used to get the votes, but those who are favored with the candidacies are former PRI members or other people who do not work for the party. During the Morenista State Convention held yesterday, the nonconformists spoke out against the re-election of deputies and the techniques that are carried out for the distribution of candidates. Currently, it can be seen how some of the people who during the past campaigns were asking for the house-to-house vote have already moved away from this party when they saw that it did not benefit them at all. But despite the fact that there are those who have been disappointed, there are also those who betrayed their party to seek to enter Morena, as former members of the Sinaloense Party have done. Well, we have to see if on this occasion the leaders of the party listen to the voices, including Jorge Luis Salazar, who during his participation accused that there is no democracy in Morena.

agitated waters. The national delegate of the PRI, Enrique Benítez, did not leave many PRI members of Ahome happy because they consider that he is only giving them “atole with the finger.” In the end, they are certain that they are going to impose the substitute president. There is even a group of PRI members who were surprised that Benítez did not mention the former mayor of Ahome Álvaro Ruelas Echave as one of the candidates for that position. Certainly, he has not made public whether he wants that position or not, but there are PRI members who support him, which the PRI delegate already knows. During his visit this weekend to Los Mochis, he only mentioned Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno and Bernardino Antelo Esper as two of the candidates. The inclusion of Antelo Esper in the list of candidates was surprising. Some consider that Ruelas Echave is being cautious not to take a false step. If he sees conditions, he is going to open up; and if not, then better not even show his aspirations.

Addressed. In Rosario, the construction of the Santa María dam has become the beneficiary of the resources generated through the national lottery with the raffle of the lots that once formed part of the tourism megaproject Integrally Planned Center (CIP) Teacapán – Playa Espiritu . In last week’s special raffle, 200 properties located in Escuinapa were raffled off, in coordination with the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), the Institute for the Administration and Appraisal of National Assets (Indaabin) and the Institute for Returning Lo Stolen (Indep). With this, there are already two raffles for tourist properties, a situation that has not left the inhabitants of that municipality completely satisfied, where a world-class ecotourism destination was already dreamed of, for which even schools had already been built.

Without prior notification. The former coordinator of the Morena aldermen in Guasave, Julio Iván Villicaña Torres, assures that he was never notified that he would be dismissed as such, after last Friday the councilors appointed Sergio García Montoya as the new bench leader, assuring that it was in response to the fact that he no longer wanted to follow the political line of that group. He assures that on Friday, at 1:20 p.m., he spoke with Dr. García to find out if he had made any agreements with the rest of the mayors, and he told him no, that he was a man of his word and had not made any deal, but at 2:40 p.m. on the same day they handed over a document signed by the aldermen to dismiss him as such and with Sergio García as his successor. He assures that from today he will work on his own, with nothing to stop him from carrying out some projects that he has in mind, yes, always defending the 4T.

Some go and others come. As is well known, the Sinaloense Party (PAS) has lost several of its important members in just a few weeks, and the last to make her statement known was Luz Verónica Avilés Rochín, a local deputy from District 10 who joined the trenches of Morena. However, according to Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, the state leader of this group, some go and many others come, so sure that he says that this party is growing well, and as proof of this in Mocorito, José Alfredo López, better known as “Alfredín” joined their ranks and left aside the PRD, the party with which he won the candidacy for Mocorito’s presidency last year.

