Another PAS deputy resigns. Although she had said that she would not leave the Sinaloense Party, finally the Badiraguatense deputy Verónica Avilés Rochín resigned this Thursday from the PAS parliamentary group to go to Morena, with which there are already three legislators who leave the ranks of the party founded by Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, current Secretary of Health, which has been interpreted as a new blow by the Sinaloan president to his secretary. Of course, the deputy took a phrase out of her sleeve to try to justify the resignation: “Brides repent at the altar,” she told the media when confirming her adherence to Morena, only that in her case it was not a repentance in the altar, because if that had been the case, he would not have obtained the deputation. Hers is more like a divorce with the PAS. Verónica Avilés joins the resignations of Rosario Guadalupe Sarabia and Martín Vega Álvarez.

Notification. The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, did not take long to confirm that the National Electoral Institute has a procedure against him for “illegal declarations” on the issue of revocation of mandate. The notification came to him very early yesterday and he immediately responded. Everything indicates that he was already prepared for it with his best defense: that he had indeed promoted this democratic exercise, but as an invitation to citizens to go to the polls on April 10 to vote for or against the president. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. What remains on the matter is to wait for the resolution of the case by the INE. Some say that it is “more than the circus they do” because Governor Rubén Rocha was only asked to delete the messages that he had issued in the same sense as Vargas Landeros.

Review. In Mazatlan, two book fairs are held simultaneously. One is organized by the City Council and the other by the UAS. The unprecedented situation generated the disagreement of the same director of the Fund for Economic Culture, Paco Ignacio Taibo II, who criticized the highest house of studies in Sinaloa for not joining the activities of the 2022 Book Festival. The situation, he said, is absurd for a city ​​like Mazatlan.

He will appear before mayors. The mayor of Guasave finally spoke about the issue of the Sports Institute, after personnel from that para-municipal began selling alcohol at a First Force League soccer game, in addition to the fact that they themselves are managing the resource that enters through that concept, which had never happened with past administrations. In the end, Martín Ahumada Quintero did not know how to specify anything about it, the only thing he did tell the aldermen is that the director of Imudeg, César Ojeda Anaya, is going to appear before them to give a detailed explanation of why he sent his subordinates to sell beer, as well as the reasons why he decided to manage that money, when that has been exclusive to the tournament directors. The coordinator of the councilors of Morena, Julio Iván Villicaña Torres, is the one who asked the mayor to see this issue, since there are many doubts about the use that was intended to be given to that resource.

to wait When it seemed that things had been resolved calmly, after experiencing calm campaigns and the electoral process, and that endorsing the new municipal trustees of Salvador Alvarado would be a mere formality, what was not expected occurred, since only the Cacalotita trustee, Jorge Leopoldo Inzunza Félix, while Carlos Humberto Cuadras Bojórquez, who was the winner of the election in Villa Benito Juárez, will have to wait until the appeals against the election are heard. It should be remembered that he was the only one who expressed disagreement about alleged bribes in the polls on election day, and curiously, the challenges fell on him. Now he will have to wait to see how this matter is resolved.

