What would the governor mean? Yesterday, during a public event, and with businessman Agustín Coppel Luken as a witness, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya took advantage of the occasion to address a few words to Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, who was sitting very close to him. “Before getting into the matter, I’m going to say because if not, I’ll drown”… And he shared that on Friday of last week he and Estrada went to Guadalajara to watch the sixth game of the baseball final series between Tomateros de Culiacán and Tomateros de Culiacán. Charros from Jalisco, and the Sinaloans won that night, but he added that he had to return to Sinaloa and left the mayor in charge, but they beat him on Saturday… “That’s why I’m not going to leave him alone in Culiacán, we need to be together ”, added Rocha, above all to guarantee the development of the Sinaloa capital and turn it into a business tourism destination. Then he acknowledged that sometimes the two fight, and added that the state government will go together with the municipal government on the Metrobús issue. Clearer, neither the water.

The term. So that corn leaders and producers know what to shoot for, in the first week of February the base price per ton of grain will be known. The term was defined by the Secretary of Agriculture and Livestock of the State Government, Jaime Montes Salas, at a time when there is a rush to determine the price. And it is that Segalmex placed it at 41 dollars, but Governor Rubén Rocha Moya intervened and managed to raise it to 50 dollars. Some leaders endorse that Rocha Moya has managed to raise the base price, but others see it as still insufficient. What they want is no less than 60 dollars. In this context, Montes Salas has already informed some leaders that the issue will be defined in the first week of next month.

From Spain to Sinaloa. This Friday, the federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, will be in Mazatlan. It is preceded by its participation in the International Tourism Fair in Spain and the controversy unleashed by the video of a Mexican citizen who showed the abandonment in which the module of Mexico was found two days before the end of the exhibition. In Sinaloa, the official will focus on the south of the state. It will visit Rosario, Mazatlan, San Ignacio and Elota. It will inspect three major projects. The first is the construction of the new cruise ship dock, from where the ships will leave for the country’s new destination: the old Islas Marías prison. The other two are the new Mazatlan Aquarium, and the Aerospace Park. It is the opportunity for the Government of Rubén Rocha Moya to pull more investments in the tourism sector, if that is one of his Government priorities, which is still to be seen.

Legal messes. After the angry complaint made by the attorney general to the mayor of Guasave for having empowered himself and appointing him the legal director of the City Council, when that responsibility, according to the law, is exclusive to her, Georgina Burciaga Armenta assures that the municipality is in state of defenselessness, because not all the lawsuits they face will be able to get around them with that illegal appointment they made, since her endorsement will be needed, so we will have to see what legal messes the municipal government ends up in just because of the whim of wanting impose Luis Miguel González in the aforementioned position. The attorney trustee assures that she has no problem with the current legal, but it bothered her that she was not taken into account to appoint him, when that area depends on the attorney trusteeship.

The list. There is a saying that “when the river sounds, it is because it carries water” and this seems to be a widely heard and confirmed saying among the PRI, after a series of actions by its militants that has led them little by little to search for new political directions and opportunities. And it is that everyone knows that the weakening of the party in the last electoral process, which led them to position themselves as the second political force, has left the political positions that they could offer to the militancy in the position of the apple of Eva. PRI members, many are already working together with the 4T, which in Sinaloa is headed by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, others are analyzing it. In the Évora region, the intention of Gilberto Ojeda, who is said to have the intention of dyeing Morena for a job opportunity, has been widely heard. At one point, the comment of former mayor Aglaeé Montoya had been made, however, the decision Staying on her personal projects allowed her to be taken off the treason call list.

