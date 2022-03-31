Estrada questions Rocha’s victory. The mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, went beyond the simple accusations against the governor, whom he has accused of being behind Feliciano Castro as the orchestrator of the impeachment requests against him. This time, the first mayor declared in a radio news program that Rocha Moya “did not win the governorship cleanly”, to which the state president responded from the weekly conference this Wednesday, in which he reminded him that the contest was qualified by the authority and legitimacy, in addition to having been the candidate for governor who obtained the most votes and the largest margin of advantage over the closest. He even sent word to Estrada that, if he knows something about dirt in the election, then let him say so, although he advanced that there is nothing, that the mayor is more about a matter of personal conduct.

To measure. There are PRI members in Ahome who began to see bias in the call that the national delegate of the PRI in Sinaloa, Enrique Benítez, already gave a preview of. The more they connect the dots, the more they conclude that it has a dedication for former senator Aarón Irízar. If he had been ruled out to enter the election process because he wants a full period and not an interim one, like the one at stake, now the path is clear for him. The one who remains as interim president can participate in the next process for the election of the complete leadership. And for him not to be seen as a re-election, he would have to split up a month earlier. In other words, the call is made to measure with the support of Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum, who seems to be going to get away with it.

Extra chamba. Since her resignation from the Sinaloense Party (PAS), the local deputy Guadalupe Sarabia Soto has become the representative of the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, in the southern part of the state. The legislator mediated an agreement to solve the conflict of workers in the Municipal Potable Water Board of Escuinapa (Jumapae) and arranged a direct meeting with the president. She has also met with the mayors of Rosario and Escuinapa, Claudia Valdez and Blanca Estela García, to seek solutions to the financial crisis that both municipalities are going through. The legislator announced that she would join the Rocha Moya government project and that was immediate.

Budding project. Federal deputy Casimiro Zamora Valdez pointed out that the Fisheries Commission in the Congress of the Union, of which he is a member, is working on obtaining resources for an aquaculture biotechnology project proposed by Ciidir in Guasave, which will come to favor and promote technical aquaculture, as well as the diversification of marine species. The work would be carried out on land located at the entrance to the Boca del Río fishing field, where fish fingerlings and crustacean postlarvae will be produced, as well as molluscs that would come to support a mariculture project, on which work is already underway. , and according to the legislator, it would be in the short term when more details of it are given.

Without leaders. Strength and union, is something that the militants of Morena, in Sinaloa, dream of, so much so that with the intention of making themselves heard, some members of this group in the municipalities of Salvador Alvarado and Guasave, led by Eleazar Portillo, joined together and removed light the problems surrounding this political party. Based on what they say, everything seems to indicate that the current authorities who occupy some positions in public administrations thanks to Morena, have forgotten about the party. Given this, the militants who consider themselves faithful to their colors say that there is an urgent need for there to be a structure in this group and that they support them, because they do not have leaders to guide them or with whom to plan the course of Morena, and there are not even municipal committees or while many people who do not really belong to the party enjoy well-paid public positions;#and those who fight for the party not to fall, nobody turns to see them.

