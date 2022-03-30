Third request against Estrada. Now it was the Civil Association of Fallen Policemen who presented to the Local Congress a request —and the third— for a trial against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro for alleged abuse of authority. This lawsuit is added to those already filed by Pueblos Unidos por Culiacán and the most recent by the Federation of Bars, Colleges and Associations and Lawyers of the State of Sinaloa (FAS). On the subject, the president of the Political Coordination Board, the Morenista Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, who has been pointed out by the Culichi mayor to encourage these requests for impeachment against him, announced that there is no deadline to respond to the requests. so far received, but assured that they will not be archived.

Tempers run high. The announcement made by the national delegate of the PRI in Sinaloa, Enrique Benítez, that the call for the election of the substitute president will come out next week, heated up the spirits of the PRI in Ahome. And more than the one that remains, he can repeat in the December election for a normal term. In this municipality there are PRI members who support former mayor Álvaro Ruelas Echave, former mayoral candidate Marco Antonio Osuna Moreno and former senator Aarón Irízar, supported by José Uribe, a close collaborator of senator Mario Zamora Gastélum. Of the three, they say that in Ahome, Ruelas Echave has the greatest support, but he depends on the support he has from the leaders in the other municipalities and the party’s central “big finger” to get into the fight. There is talk that these are going to wait for the call to determine whether or not they enter the process. Rather if they have conditions or, better said, “the line”.

Generous? Hours before the second draw for the land that was once part of the CIP Teacapán mega-tourism project, Playa Espiritu, was held yesterday, Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres assured that, if he won one of the prizes, he would donate it for public benefit. There were 200 properties raffled yesterday by the National Lottery as part of a project to recover the more than 100 million dollars invested in development. The people of Escuinapense had their hopes pinned on this development that would place them on the world map of top-level tourism.

Relive the theme. The local PRI deputy Feliciano Valle Sandoval issued a position in which he invites both the Executive and the Legislative Powers to comply with the long-standing demand of the people of Guasaven to have a Criminal Justice Center in that region, for which he calls for the creation a new Central-North Region 2 judicial circuit and from there to land that project that, by the way, already had 30 million pesos assigned in the six-year term of Quirino Ordaz Coppel, even the work had already been assigned to a construction company , but something happened along the way that did not materialize, and legislator Aurelia Leal López has more precise data on that, since she was municipal president when these efforts were carried out, but here the important thing is that it arrives, because that is what Guasavenses demand and Sinaloites, considering that it is impractical to go to Angostura to have legal certainty.

Cast them. Even when the Undersecretary of Public Security of the State Government, Juan Carlos Hernández Leyva, assumed that the castling that was carried out with the directors of Public Security in Angostura and Salvador Alvarado was not motivated by the request made by the Angostura agents, who In the middle of the month they held a march and met with Mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta to ask for the dismissal of director Sergio Lagunes Inclán, the police officers celebrated the change, awaiting the outcome of an official lawsuit, which is said to be pending. process, assuring that the mayor himself did not dare to ask for the change and that he had been very lukewarm in his response to provide better security conditions.

