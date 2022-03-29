Zero and two go against Estrada Ferreiro. This time it was the members of the Federation of Bars, Colleges and Associations of Lawyers of the State of Sinaloa (FAS) and the Mexican Alliance of Lawyers who presented to the local Congress a second request for impeachment against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferrero. The arguments are acts of abuse of authority and the alleged diversion of 40 million pesos from the City Council and another 10 million corresponding to federal shares and whose destination is allegedly unknown. They accuse him of moral incapacity to govern, a new legal figure. But to this is added a complaint filed by themselves before the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa due to the results of the audit of public resources exercised in the 2020 period.

Convention. The leaders of Morena’s internal groups in Ahome are more “set than a sock” to attend the party’s state convention next Sunday in Culiacán. As they already have “tied up” alliances with others from the other municipalities to block the impositions of party leaders and candidates. In fact, Jorge Mexía Salazar, among others, from the Germination Morena group in Ahome, have been fighting for a long time to hold the state convention in order to “throw the table” so that “the brunette base”. Some assure that they are going to die deceived because they are going to listen to them, but it is not going to happen from there. Many take it for granted that the leadership and the candidacies will be left to those who point “the finger” of those who govern the country, Sinaloa and municipalities. They only refer to what happened in the last election.

Collection. The road surveillance operations have not left motorcyclists in Escuinapa happy at all. And it is that they point out that the administration of the mayor Blanca Estela García has such a need for resources that she is already using the fines that range from 600 to 1,800 pesos. Only over the weekend, traffic agents secured 40 of these vehicles during an operation against drivers without helmets and, as the City Council warns, these types of actions will continue to reduce the rate of serious and fatal accidents.

They will pull ears. After the president of Canaco in Guasave denounced that the attitudes of some traffic agents are affecting them and the hotel sector, since they fine carriers who enter the city to deliver merchandise, because they supposedly carry excess cargo, and that makes the drivers choose not to sleep in the city, added to the fact that the businesses do not receive the product that their suppliers sent them, this issue was formally denounced yesterday before the Directorate of Sustainable Mobility. The operational commander of that unit assures that they had never had a complaint about this situation, but they have already spoken with the 150 elements of the corporation so that arbitrariness is not incurred in this aspect, although the Canaco leader indicates that he will soon have a meeting with the director of Sustainable Mobility and the mayor himself, so that this does not continue, since he is sure that those trucks do not exceed their load and it is unfair that they pay the piper because of some road agents.

They do not prevent. Residents of the Rancho Viejo community approached the Mocorito City Hall on multiple occasions, dissatisfied with the person who remained as community commissioner, and after talks, demonstrations and complaints in which they could not see Mayor María face to face Elizalde Ruelas finally achieved their objective of re-carrying out the election process, and this was because they showed evidence where they verified how there were some complaints against this person, because they said an attempt had been made to seize land that did not belong to him. However, the questioning is because the municipal authorities do not dedicate themselves to knowing the background of each person who is a candidate for municipal commissioner or trustee, in order to avoid any type of mishap or prevent the position from being taken by people who can use this power. against the community.

