Producers, orphans? Taking advantage of the situation in the agricultural sector due to the disagreement with the base marketing prices for corn and beans set by Segalmex, Sergio Torres Félix, state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, lamented yesterday that the producers are practically orphaned of leaders and that authorities, such as the Secretary of Agriculture in Sinaloa, Jaime Montes Salas, in addition to the federal secretary, Víctor Villalobos, are missing and have left the peasant “addled”, even when it is the “granary of Mexico”. He also attacked the federal government, headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recalling that at the time he proposed to pay 6,500 pesos a ton of corn, but in the end they only want to pay 4,000, and barely. And the worst thing, he said, is that this movie of oblivion will not change.

Dissatisfied. In the end, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya did not leave corn producers in northern Sinaloa happy with his intervention so that the base price per ton of grain rose above 41 dollars, as defined by Segalmex. He did not tell them at the meeting they held last weekend, but later mentioned that the proposal is for it to rise to 50 dollars. This did not sit well with the producers, who do not want less than 60 dollars, to get it. He did not mention the wheat, but those who produce this cereal, especially in the Valle del Carrizo and Guasave, already put their beards to soak. However, some leaders of the Cenecists and farmers from Ahome, including Juan Díaz and Marte Vega, yesterday surrendered to the governor. Like they don’t listen to the producers.

With health in between. The stubbornness of the Mazatlan mayor, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, for carrying out the Carnival is triggering the political differences he has with the State Government, specifically with the Secretary of Health (and moral leader of PAS) Melesio Cuen Ojeda. Yesterday, the town councilor announced that on Sunday he will submit to popular consultation the realization of the populous party; and from Culiacán, Cuen Ojeda gave a punctual answer: he described as an “occurrence” of the City Council to put the realization of the Carnival to a vote, since these types of decisions must be made with scientific criteria at a time when we are experiencing a global epidemiological emergency. Everyone knows the political rancor that exists between the two since Benítez Torres systematically refused to share positions and jobs with the PAS, even though he won re-election with his support in the elections.

Strengthen measures. In Guasave, the Municipal Health Directorate yesterday began an operation in order to reinforce sanitary measures in the points of greatest influx in the city; Proof of this is that work was done in the Municipal Market, Bus Station, City Hall and other buildings, with the delivery of antibacterial gel, brochures, exterior sanitization of buildings and placement of posters with the protocols that must be respected to avoid contagion of covid- 19. It is obvious that these actions take place because society is failing with its part of caring for itself, since they act as if the pandemic no longer existed. With these actions, the authorities want to raise the awareness of all those citizens who, irrationally, have collaborated so that infections have skyrocketed alarmingly.

Details and details. Where the rags continue to be exposed to the sun with the issue of the budgets approved for the receiverships, it is in the municipality of Mocorito, because after the phantom expenses indicated days ago by the trustee of Rosa Morada, now it is in the trusteeship of Cerro Agudo where The trustee, Víctor Andrés Cuevas Favela, points out certain irregularities and doubts, since he does not know if the 481 thousand 380 pesos and 80 cents will be administered by the City Council or the acting trustee, and it is that for a long time he has assured that the expenses that must be covered come out of the negligible salary of the municipal trustee, whose increase was not approved by the council, unlike all the “straw”, as Cuevas Favela said, where they include expenses such as telephone service – a line that has been suspended for a long time due to a debt of just over 600 pesos—as well as a thousand pesos for purified water. As was said a few days ago, like this case and that of Rosa Morada, there are more in the other unions that will probably be aired little by little.

