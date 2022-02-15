Retaliation for the Aguaruto case. After affirming the governor this Monday that the images of the luxury module that they found inside the Aguaruto prison, in addition to trimmings, tables (to hit) and some other things with legends and images of Chapo Guzmán were not revealed along with the weapons , drugs, money and roosters because they are part of an investigation -argument that is not convincing-, warned that there will be reprisals for this situation of self-government that prevails inside, and announced that the director, who has been in charge for around three months from prison, could be removed; However, he assured that this will not solve the problem, since he insisted that the prison does not have the conditions to house federal prisoners, since precisely modules six and eight where the search was carried out are for federal prisoners.

The process. They say that the election of five citizen councilors for the Consultative Council of the State Attorney General’s Office did not arouse the interest of Sinaloans because they consider it to be pure faramalla. Given what happened in the election of the head of the dependency and in others, this type of process is considered by many as a mere simulation. On this issue there is no change in the era of the 4T in Sinaloa, no matter how much the president of the Justice Commission of the State Congress, César Ismael Guerrero from Ahome, wants to show the opposite. This week, together with the members of the commission, they choose five of the seven who appeared as aspiring citizen councilors to continue with the process. Vicente Hernández and Jorge Figueroa Cancino declined to do so at the last minute without explanation. There is no need because many drew their own conclusions.

A warning voice. While the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, keeps in suspense the consent to carry out the Mazatlán carnival (from February 24 to March 1), the bishop of that diocese, Mario Espinoza Contreras, has already raised his voice to warn that, At this time when infections and deaths are increasing due to the covid-19 pandemic, the priority should be health care. Before, the representative of the Catholic Church had considered it unlikely to postpone “the feast of meat” (as Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has proposed), since it is in accordance with the liturgical year and obeys a centuries-old tradition.

They are for increase. The leader of the Urban Transport Alliance of Guasave assured that they are already analyzing proposing an increase in the rate of this service, because with the increase they have suffered in supplies such as fuel, spare parts, among others, they have no other choice. to resort to that measure, which would be justified. He acknowledged that with the return to face-to-face classes at universities and high schools, the service was increased up to 55 percent, which gives them a huge break, but despite this they need that increase in the cost of the ticket, since many of its routes are operating in the red due to low demand.

Let’s see who gets tired first. The issue of former police officers and widows of Mocorito police officers who seek to receive payment for their liquidation has not been touched on by the municipal authorities for some time, and the one who has recently echoed this issue is the municipal trustee of Cerro Agudo, Víctor Andrés Cuevas Favela, who is not silent about the things that, from his perspective, do not work as they should in the Commune, and that is that he has pointed out that authorities from both the previous and the current triennium have disregarded a ruling by the Court of Administrative Justice that orders to pay the corresponding liquidation, for which the trustee accuses them of applying the “law of exhaustion”, since they offer widows less than 10 percent of the liquidation or nothing. The years go by and this matter does not see a solution, since both parties are firm in their position and nobody wants to give in.

