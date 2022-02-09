Of course they fit. The local Congress got into the ring in the lawsuit brought by the State Government and the SNTE 53 over the issue of the trust to which the USE property belongs, an issue that Governor Rubén Rocha Moya himself brought up a little over a week ago. and gave another between this Monday to demand that the Legislative Power initiate an audit to determine which Administrations and union leaders have looted this fund, which only has 123 million pesos in cash. Well, this Tuesday, the president of the Political Coordination Board, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, supported the request of the state president and added that the ASE will have to audit not only the SNTE 53 trust, but also the Issstesin housing trust, both characterized because of the opacity.

Substitute. More later than believed, the coordinator of the Federal Development Programs in Sinaloa, Juan de Dios Gámez, shed light on the replacement for the coordinator of the Welfare Secretariat in Ahome, Arturo Velázquez Benítez, who was separated without further explanation. This is the former director of the School of Nursing of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa in Los Mochis Isaura Salas Castro. She herself made the revelation that she will enter through Velázquez Benítez on the 16th of this month. With this, the versions that were emerging about who would be the new head of that dependency are over. In this way, it did not come out to those who said they had the scoop that it would be Juan Fierro, former interim mayor in Ahome, leveraged by the federal deputy Ana Ayala, as well as others who began to handle the name of the president of the Federation of Lawyers of Sinaloa, Jose Luis Polo Palafox.

And the effort what? During 2021, Sinaloa managed to position itself as a national leader in the production and export of mango in its different varieties to the United States. In the 2021 season, 76.6 million boxes (weighing 4 kilos) were exported, of which Sinaloa contributed 42 percent. That is 32.4 million. However, as Escuinapense businessman Bonifacio Bustamante has underlined, this achievement is not recognized by any of the three levels of government, not even in documents, and even less in the improvement of financial incentives. On the contrary, the fruit growers of Sinaloa have faced alone the crises generated by climatic phenomena and the aging of the orchards.

They fear to return. The leader of section 53 of the SNTE in the municipalities of Guasave and Sinaloa recognized that, after the return to face-to-face classes on January 31, the absence of basic level students in this region has been notable, since parents They are still afraid to send them due to the risk that they will catch covid-19, but this decision has teachers worried, since there is a lot of lag in student learning, and by not going to the classrooms it will be difficult for them to catch up. José Manuel García Pérez also pointed out that in homes the first sanitary filter is not being fulfilled with the students, since they arrive at school and live with their classmates as if there were no pandemic, when parents are supposed to support with that giving them advice on how they should act in this new normality.

Waiting for the reopening. For a few months, in the Évora region, the seven buildings destined for the Welfare Banks have been completed. And as the saying goes “if you see your neighbor’s beard trimmed, put yours to soak”, and in view of the fact that some banks have already been opened in Culiacán, that is where the beneficiaries of the municipalities of Évora take hold, as they assure that the quality of service and attention could be improved. Last year, the works were completed, but they have not been inaugurated, first, said the regional director of Welfare, Patricia López Aguilar, some training was required for the staff, as well as equipment, but that was in the month of December of last year. . Today, two months after that, the buildings have not been dusted off;#but since hope dies last, users hope that the seven banks will soon be delivered: three from Mocorito, located in the municipal seat, in Recoveco and in parakeets; three from Angostura, which are located in La Reforma, Chinitos and the municipal seat, and one more in Salvador Alvarado, which was built in the courtyard of the Issste clinic.

#floor