NAfter two setbacks, a prototype of the new “Starship” rocket landed safely for the first time during a test flight by the private space company SpaceX – and only then exploded. During the test on Wednesday (local time) in the American state of Texas, which the company broadcast live, the unmanned SN-10 rocket landed safely on the ground shortly after takeoff – and then went up in flames a few minutes later. It is the third failed landing of the Starship missile in a row.

Why the rocket exploded was not initially clear. The company initially made no statement about the failure. “The main goal of today’s test flight was to collect enough data on how to control the spaceship upon reentry (into the earth’s atmosphere),” said SpaceX engineer John Insprucker. “And we achieved that successfully.” A few hours earlier, a first attempt had been aborted a fraction of a second before the planned start, but the engineers decided to try again shortly afterwards.

The landing had failed in two previous tests in December and February. In December, a prototype exploded on landing due to a problem with the fuel system; in February, a prototype fell to the ground apparently unchecked due to a technical defect and was engulfed in a fireball. With the test flights, SpaceX wants to test individual parts of the rocket.

According to the plans of SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the “Starship” rocket will one day transport cargo and people to the moon and Mars. The special feature: it should be completely reusable. To achieve this, she has to perform a turning maneuver in the air and then land back on the ground in a controlled manner. The rocket should also be used where there are neither launch ramps nor ideal landing sites – for example on Mars.

The company has already established itself in space travel with the Falcon-9 rocket and sent its first manned mission to the International Space Station last November.