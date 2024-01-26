The story of the Akkas or photographer and his third eye with which he hunts for things and captures time, is a long and beautiful story. Carrying a camera in the streets of cities, their markets, and places crowded with people, and on travel trips, is a joyful thing for those who have this hobby and follow their talent in it, so it is often documented. These photographers are important moments in the life of cities, and in remembering their features that may disappear with urbanization and the expansion of cities. Today, nothing remains of the city of Jerusalem, Beirut, or even Cairo at the beginning of the last century other than what these foreign photographers captured and documented during their numerous visits, which were not without Risks, troubles and adventures. The camera holder is always accused, and in fact he is concerned, the least of which is like what happened in India and some Arab countries when they forced you to register your camera and its equipment on the last pages of the passport, to ensure that you do not sell it without customs. This is how I interpreted it whenever they stamped it. My passport, and they filled its last page with the camera data. The problem with the camera holder is that he takes pictures of all the friends on the trip, and they forget to take pictures of him. Most of them, if they want to provide that service as a favor, are not obligated to do so. You find that they do not know how to deal with a complex professional camera, so most of your pictures appear not clearly visible. Or half of your face is taken and the rest of the picture is a meaningless blue sky. A person from Africa or the Maghreb in the Dutch city of The Hague once made me laugh when he saw me interested in photography and choosing angles with that huge camera. He said to me, offering me his free service: “Give me a picture of you.” »! I thanked him, smiling mischievously, and said in my mind: “Maybe he thought my ears were bugged!” Because if I gave him that camera, which is worth more than thirty thousand dirhams, I would not see the picture, nor the camera, especially since he has the characteristics of a long-distance runner, and I, a hundred meters away, need me to take a break twice, and once in Indonesia, a pickpocketing monkey laughed at me, surprising me while I was busy photographing. He snatched my glasses from my face, and took refuge in a tall tree, and kept laughing as he crumbled those carefully chosen glasses, which had their expensive commercial symbol, so I thanked God that he had not stolen the camera. During the events of Mecca in the days of Juhayman, and days after the disaster, it was seized in an empty place at the end of a market. Old Mecca, while I was holding that black camera, and I was subjected to a search and search for my identity, and the confiscation of films when I proved my good faith with polite words carefully chosen by a man belonging to the desert and its dialect, and an Emirates passport, and that I do not belong to any newspaper, which is contrary to what happened in Cairo once, after a visit Sadat's historical view of Israel, the atmosphere of quarrels between the Arab countries and Egypt at the time, and Sadat's campaigns to pursue journalists, writers, and the most prominent intellectuals, were caught with that camera, which aroused suspicion in the hearts of the recruits coming from Upper Egypt, but this time I was without an ID in my pocket, and I do not know who led me to That “blue pocket” that I used to see at the end of Farid Shawqi and Mahmoud El-Melegy’s films, is it the camera and its equipment, or not carrying a passport, or both? The important thing is that in order for me to get rid of this dilemma, it may have taken three long hours, calls, connections, and “walking alone.”

The stories of the camera on travels, and the joy it brings with artistic shots or in those embarrassing situations, do not end, but it is the only one that we carry in our return bags, and it is the one that always stays with us in our memories, and what it preserves for it in the days to come… and the conversation is relevant and does not end.