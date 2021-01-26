An expert commission wants to make digitization gender-sensitive. Now she is formulating recommendations to the federal government.

In March 2015, the American Dr. Lou Selby is denied access to the women’s locker room in her gym. The studio works with an electronic access system. When she registered, Selby had given her doctorate – and it turns out that the system automatically sorts people with titles as male.

Using this example, the authors of the Expert Commission for the Third Equal Opportunities Report of the Federal Government describe how the still male-dominated scene of technology developers is based on their own world of experience – in the USA as well as in this country. Because the 196 page report of the commission is about the Federal Republic of Germany: “Designing digitization in a gender-equitable manner”, that is the report which the chairwoman Aysel Yollu-Tok handed over to Federal Equal Opportunities Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) on Tuesday.

For the first time, the report, which has been providing an overview of gender equality in every legislature since 2011, follows a key question posed by the ministry: “What course is required to shape developments in the digital economy in such a way that women and men have equal opportunities to have?”

To do this, the authors take a look at what digitization means in the economy and society under gender-political conditions: It is about jobs in supermarkets or care, social media, delivery services, artificial intelligence or gender-based digital violence.

Three requirements must be met

“Digitization opens up a window of opportunity to make the prevailing gender relations visible, to question roles and to renegotiate power relations,” writes chairwoman Aysel Yollu-Tok. In order for this opportunity to be used, however, three prerequisites must be met: gender-equitable access to resources, gender-equitable use of digital technology and gender-equitable design of the digital transformation process.

The authors formulate more than 100 recommendations for action on how this can happen – and they are not small. For example, they are calling for a “paradigm shift” within the digital industry: “It is not women who have to adapt to the labor standards of the digital industry (fix the women), Instead, the prevailing work and organizational culture must be designed in a gender-equitable manner (fix the company). “

Methods of gender-equitable job evaluation would have to be used systematically and in a mandatory manner – only then would digitization have the potential to resolve gender-related inequalities in the labor market. A legal entitlement to mobile work, i.e. home office, is required. And so that this can also be used in a gender-equitable manner, protection against discrimination and workplace equipment must urgently be regulated by law.

Also because of the pandemic, Yollu-Tok said in the foreword, the commission not only discussed compatibility issues in connection with the digital home office, for example, but also experienced it in practice: Conditions could follow. “

The federal government wants to comment on the report in the first half of the year, as a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Women announced.