The third edition of Scrooge Live was viewed on NPO 1 on Sunday evening by more than 1.8 million people. That is slightly less than last year. At that time there were more than 1.9 million viewers in front of the tube.

Omroep MAX brought the live interpretation of the famous Christmas story A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens this year from Dordrecht. Paul Groot played the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The cast also included Tineke Schouten, Angela Groothuizen, André van Duin and Roué Verveer.

Scrooge Live was by far the best-watched program on primetime on Sunday. RTL 4 also did good business with Island of Beau (1.1 million viewers) and Postcode Lottery: One Against 50 (1 million), reports Stichting KijkOnderzoek.

Achieved on SBS6 Coppens code and The Orange Winter 548,000 and 813,000 viewers respectively.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts. See also Opinion | Errand





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: