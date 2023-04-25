With videoA third Dutch flight with evacuees on board departed Monday evening from Sudan to Aqaba in Jordan, the Ministry of Defense reports. It has not been disclosed how many people are on board. An update on the number of people who have been transferred will follow on Tuesday, the ministry reports.



Apr 25 2023

Earlier, Minister Wopke Hoekstra reported that 60 Dutch people have now been evacuated from Sudan. They left the country with the Defense C130 Hercules transport aircraft and with other flights from international partners.

Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense) announced on Twitter that the second evacuation flight with the Air Force Hercules transport aircraft had left Sudan on Monday afternoon. She also indicated that the ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs are committed to conducting more flights. “This in close consultation with our partners and depending on the situation on the spot”.

Ceasefire

At midnight, a new ceasefire came into effect between the warring factions in Sudan. The ceasefire between the army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) should last three days, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Earlier files between the two had come to nothing.

In a statement, the RSF confirmed on Monday that it had agreed to the ceasefire to, among other things, “open humanitarian corridors” and allow civilians to go to hospital. The paramilitary group says it is willing to allow foreigners to leave the country safely. The Sudanese army also says it will abide by the ceasefire.

Foreign media such as CNN and the BBC write that the truce offers the US and other countries hope that the evacuation of people from Sudan can go more smoothly in the coming days. Last week that was difficult because of fierce fighting near the airport of the capital Khartoum.

Evacuees

The first Dutch evacuation flight from Sudan landed in Jordan on Monday morning, with 32 evacuees on board. Fifteen Dutch people were on this flight. The flight was not full, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “At the time of departure, there were no more people present who could be taken on this flight.” See also Russia will punish Russian soldiers who help Ukraine

A few dozen Dutch people from Sudan have also left for Jordan on German evacuation flights. According to the German press agency dpa, 42 Dutch people were among the 311 evacuees on board three flights. A number of Dutch people also arrived in the East African country of Djibouti on Sunday evening, with a French flight. The people who were evacuated from Sudan to Jordan will later be brought to the Netherlands, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Dutch marines

The evacuation in Sudan was carried out by Dutch marines. In recent days, the possibilities for an evacuation of Dutch people have been explored, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On Sunday it became clear that a time slot at the airport became available. The ministry informed the Dutch in Sudan of this and kept in close contact with them about the transfer to the airport.

The people evacuated from Sudan are met in Jordan by employees of the consular support team (Scot). The Scot is a team of Foreign Affairs employees that can be deployed quickly in an area where many Dutch people need help. They will later be brought to the Netherlands from Jordan. In the meantime, the Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs are continuing to work on evacuating people who were not yet on the first flight from Sudan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. See also HS Interview | Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin: "Putin was forced to organize fake referendums, he is no longer feared"



A number of Dutch people already landed on a French flight in the East African country of Djibouti on Sunday. They were taken care of by two employees of the Scot. A Foreign Affairs spokeswoman could not say how many people were involved in the night from Sunday to Monday. The two Scot employees arrived in Djibouti on Saturday evening and set up a reception area for the evacuees there, among other things.

The first Dutch evacuees flew with a French evacuation flight. © AP



French plane

Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) announced on Sunday that a first group of Dutch people had been evacuated from Sudan. He also used a French aircraft and flew to Jordan. According to Hoekstra, there would be a ‘handful’ of Dutch people on board the aircraft.

The evacuations are not without risk. “The Dutch must decide for themselves whether they want and can make use of it,” says Foreign Affairs. According to the ministry, it is ‘unpredictable’ how long it will be possible to evacuate people.

Some Dutch people in Sudan have informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that they cannot come to the airport because they have no transport. Others do not dare to go to the airport because of the poor security situation in the capital Khartoum. A number of Dutch people do not want to leave their families behind.

‘Catastrophic conflagration’

The United Nations has also removed hundreds of non-Sudanese employees and their families from the African country. However, the UN will continue its work for Sudan inside and outside the country, the organization emphasizes.

United Nations chief António Guterres has warned that the violence in Sudan threatens to spark “a catastrophic conflagration” in the country, which could spread to the entire region and beyond. The Secretary-General called on the members of the UN Security Council to prevent this. See also The mass protest in Israel

“We must all do everything in our power to pull Sudan away from the brink of collapse,” Guterres told the council. He stressed that the UN is not leaving Sudan, despite a large-scale evacuation of foreign employees who are temporarily going to work elsewhere.

Thousands of EU citizens evacuated

More than a thousand citizens of the European Union have now been evacuated from Sudan. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says it has been “a complex but successful operation”.

After Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Kingdom reported this weekend that they had started to collect civilians, the evacuations of other countries are now also underway. Spain says it has completed the operation and Denmark has managed to get a group of fifteen people from Sudan. Sweden and Canada have evacuated their diplomats and embassy staff. China says it has sent a task force to Sudan and that a ‘group with personnel’ has been able to leave the country safely.

Fights

In mid-April, heavy fighting broke out in Sudan between the government army and militias in the capital Khartoum. There is also fighting in various places outside the area. The regular government army led by General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan is fighting General Mohamad Hamdan Dagalo’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In 2021, the two generals seized power in a joint coup, but relations between the two men have since been disrupted.

At least 400 people have been killed in the fighting, including 256 civilians, according to the Sudanese doctors’ association. Thousands of people have been injured.

