The Government of the State of São Paulo foresees for the next week four more phases of the application of the third dose against Covid-19 in the target audiences that completed the vaccination cycle in April.

The reinforcement is aimed at the entire elderly population, immunosuppressed adults and health professionals from public and private health services.

The application of the third dose is ongoing for people aged 70 to 79 years. For those over 80 years old, the application of the additional dose has already started. The 60-69 age group receives the third dose until October 10th. The calendar runs until November 11th.

+ Rio carries out a multivaccination campaign for children and adolescents

The third dose is applied based on the minimum intervals after the second dose or completion of the vaccination schedule and provides for at least six months for those aged 60 years or more, and at least 28 days for adults with immunosuppression.

The application of the third dose began on September 4 in 645 municipalities in São Paulo.

The dates published by the government of São Paulo are:

October 4-10: seniors aged 60-69 and older and health workers;

October 11-17: 80 years or older;

October 18-24: 75-79 years or older;

October 25-31: 70-74 years or older;

November 1-7: 60-69 years or older and health workers.

Check the schedule for the application of the third dose in the State of São Paulo on here.

