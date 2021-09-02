“For frail patients, for those on dialysis and for those in whom it has been shown that a third dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine “as a reinforcement” must be done as soon as possible, I believe in October. The audience then it will increase because other categories will need it, for example the very elderly. However, this does not mean that everyone will have to redo the third dose from October “. Like this Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary for Health, spoke to the microphones of the broadcast “L’Italia s’è desta”, on Radio Cusano Campus.

Sileri states that “when it comes to the third dose it is necessary to specify the who, when and whom”. Regarding which vaccine to do, he argues that “it is likely that these vaccines will be improved in the future, also in relation to variants , it is possible that in the future the boosters will be made with more up-to-date vaccines. It is likely, unless the virus does not change becoming a simple cold, that we will need to protect ourselves with a vaccination to be repeated over time, similar to those of the flu virus “.