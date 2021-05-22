Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup C and D

Subgroups C and D have already finished the competition. City of Torredonjimeno, Antequera, Almería B, El Palo, Atlético Malagueño and Juventud de Torremolinos will compete in the playoff for promotion to Second RFEF.

Matches and results of Group 9, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Melilla 2 – Real Jaén 1

Melilla: Gonzalo; Francis, Ibra, Ale, Braim, Borja, Chibi (Carlos, 70 ‘), Yassad (Cuadrado, 86′), Eloy (Bueno, 46 ​​’), Ricardo (Lucas, 62′) and Roberto.



Real Jaén: Angel; Rafa N., Adolfo, Piscu (Montiel, 56 ‘) (Neskes, 70’), Fran M., Juan Carlos (Fran Hernández, 70 ‘), Julio de Dios, Cambil, Ezequiel (Pekes, 66’), Charaf and Carlos Fernandez.



Goals: 0-1 (4 ‘): Ezequiel. 1-1 (62 ‘): Braim. 2-1 (81 ‘): Lucas, from a penalty.



Referee: Díaz Lorente, from Algeciras. He admonished the locals Ibra and Braim.

Incidents: The Espiguera. About 100 spectators.



Important victory for Melilla in La Espiguera to achieve permanence. However, Real Jaén took the lead very early with a goal from Ezequiel. Later, the Andalusians could do many more, but they were not successful. Melilla hardly disturbed Ángel’s goal. After the break, the North African team took to the field emboldened and enjoying good scoring opportunities. Braim leveled the score, and in the final stretch of the match Lucas finished the comeback in a great local second half.

Alhaurino – Maracena (Sunday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m.)

Motril – Almería (Sunday, May 23 at 7:00 p.m.)

Estepona – Loja (Postponed due to a positive case of Covid-19 in the visiting team)

Next round Group 9, Subgroup E

Atlético de Porcuna – Alhaurino

Maracena – Melilla

Real Jaén – Motril

Almeria – Estepona