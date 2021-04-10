Matches and results of Group 8, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Numancia B 0 – Leonese Jupiter 0

Numantia: Toni; Sergio Martínez, Ceínos, Ali, Dani Fernández, Mario García, Ebrai (Mario Álvarez 76 ‘), Beñat (Carlos del Pino 90’), Pablo Muñoz (Juan Luis Vázquez 62 ‘), Arroki and Hidalgo (Sergio González 76’).

Leonese Jupiter: Diego; Marcos, Miguel, Sebas, Escarda (Lucas Rodríguez 59 ‘), Javi (David Borge 87’), Álvarez, Diego Díaz (Daniel Abad 59 ‘), Abel, Percan (Javier Llabres 77’) and Marcos F.

Referee: Balbás Calvo. Yellow card to Percan.



Incidents: Francisco Rubio Sports City.

Jupiter Leonés scored a point on his visit to Soria after taking on Numancia B. A point that is not entirely satisfactory for the interests of the visiting team since they are the immediate pursuers of the rojillos, four points separate both teams and reached Soria after the defeat against Gimnástica Segoviana, like the Sorianos with Cristo Atlético.

G. Segoviana – At. Astorga (Sunday at 17:00)

Burgos Promises. Cristo Atlético (Sunday at 5:30 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 8, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)

Mirandés B 1 – The Virgin of the Way 2

Mirandés B: Alberto, Carles, Espinar, Rodri, De la Mata, Alfredo, Chabo, Pineda (Acedo, 74´), Olguín, Marotías (Oier, 80´) and Óscar.

The Virgin of the Way: Dani, Manu, Christian Sánchez, Negral (Carlos, 46´), De la Iglesia (Alejandro Gómez, 60´, Motta, 75´), Prfirio, Sergio, Alejandro, Ander (Esau, 75´), Christian and Pablo (Gagik , 60 ‘).



Goals: 1-0 (21´): Chabo. 1-1 (68´): Porfirio. 1-2 (75´): Gagik.



Referee: Ruiz Aguado. Yellow card to Pineda, Marotías; Ander, Christian and Esau.



Incidents: Ence field.

Very worked victory of the Virgen del Camino in a clash in which both teams were able to take all three points, since they were able to correctly execute their initial plans. Come to it, the visitors knew how to suffer and take much better advantage of their scoring chances. Chabo overtook the Miranda de Ebro subsidiary in the first half and after the break Porfirio and Gagik turned the email around.

Arandina 0 – At. Tordesillas 1

Arandina: Álvaro, Rovira, Jorge, Munguia, Alberto (Junyent, 68 ‘), Sagues, Álvaro González (Maponya, 85’), Alejandro (Samu, 81 ‘), Barbero, Santín and Alejandro (Alonso, 85’).

At. Tordesillas: David, Iván, Blanco, David Gómez (De la Viuda, 66 ‘), Prada, Vega (Nieto, 88’), Sanz, Rafael (Dani Díez, 76 ‘), Abraham, Torres (Revuelta, 88’) and Ayllón ( Iglesias, 65 ‘).



Goal: 0-1 (79 ‘): Munguia.



Referee: Garcia Dam. Yellow card to Alberto, Sagues, Vega and Nieto.



Incidents: The Montecillo.

Atlético Tordesillas prevails by the minimum in a very balanced duel in which Arandina sold her skin very dearly. After a goalless first half, Munguia broke the clash in 79.

Real Avila – At. Bembibre (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 9, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Diocesan 2 – Peñaranda 2

Diocesan: Darío, Nacho (Dieguito, 87´), Víctor González (S. Alonso, 87´), Ángel Encinar (Quique, 69´), Pablo Negro, Vicente Caballero, Fer (S. Mayorga, 54´), Oli, Chris, M. Hidalgo, V. Meneses (Juli, 54´).

Peñaranda: Pipo, Villar, Diego (Aitor, 46´), Antonio, Lolo, Javi (Adri, 70´), Fran (Jorge, 70´), Mario, Rubén (Raúl, 80´), Manu, Edu (Luis, 80´ ).



Goals: 1-0 (5´): Encinar, from a penalty. 1-1 (6´): Manu. 1-2 (48´): Javi. 2-2 (65 ‘): Encinar, from a penalty.



Referee: Hernández Álvarez. Yellow card to Diego, Aitor, Raúl and Adri.



Incidents: Sancti Spirit.

CD Peñaranda achieved an important draw in its visit to the CDC Diocesanos field in this second phase of the competition. A very worked draw after a great match in which both teams had chances to have the score turned in their favor.

Real Burgos – Salamanca B (Sunday at 12:00)

Cebrereña – La Bañeza (Sunday at 17:00)

Almazán – Becerril (Sunday at 17:00)

La Granja – Santa Marta (Postponed due to sanitary conditions)

Next round Group 8, Subgroup C

Jupiter Leonés – Burgos Promises

Athletic Christ – G. Segoviana

At. Astorga – Numancia B

Next round Group 8, Subgroup D

At. Bembibre – Mirandés B

The Virgin of the Way – Arandina

At. Tordesillas – Real Avila

Next round Group 9, Subgroup E

La Bañeza – Real Burgos

Salamanca B – The Farm

Santa Marta – Diocesan

Peñaranda – Almazán

Becerril – Bupolsa