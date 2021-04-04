Matches and results of Group 7, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Adarve 1 – Alcorcón B 0

Adarve: Álvaro, Navarro, Cruz, Gerard (Pradillos 90 ‘), Nouman (Andrei 76’), Gallardo, Salama, Montejo (Cáceres 90 ‘), Riveiro (Marti 85’), Cañas (Quique 85 ‘), Calleja.

Alcorcón B: Mena, Juancho, Barbu, Aitor, César, Molina (Gabri 67 ‘), Edu, Solomon (Cédric 61’), Álex Gil, Rintaro (Christian 86 ‘), Porcel.

Goals: 1-0 (12 ‘): Montejo.

Referee: Garcia Padilla. Yellow for Navarro, Riveiro, Marti; and Cédric.

Incidents: Vicente del Bosque. About 220 spectators.

A single goal from Montejo was enough for Adarve to start off with victory in the Second Phase due to promotion against Alcorcón B who never gave up the match. The only goal came before the first quarter of an hour of the game when the striker, who now has 12 in his private account, defined a Nouman center with a spectacular scissors, placing the ball far from Mena’s reach. Cañas finished off the post in the 23rd minute and Mena, the potter’s goal, prevented the ‘wolves’ from expanding the account further. The Adarve press to fight for direct promotion, an option that is almost ruled out for the yellow subsidiary.

Rayo Vallecano B 3 – Leganés B 2

Ray B: Roberto, Íker Recio, Gimeno, Arratia (Sánchez 84 ‘), Aguirre (Kevin 80’), Manu Navarro (Barroso 84 ‘), Marc Echarri, Nacho, Boigues, Dani Rueda, Rubén de Tomás (Molina 63’).

Leganés B: Adri Víctores (Lombo 46 ‘), Javi Rubio, Oliva (Jordan 46’), Llamas (Cassio 46 ‘), Yael, Cerrato, Diego García, Tiago (Cissé 61’), Álex, Rentero (Mario Rivas 71 ‘), Samed .

Goals: 0-1 (12 ‘): Rentero. 1-1 (21 ‘): Íker Recio. 2-1 (28 ‘): Marc Echarri. 3-1 (71 ‘): Molina. 3-2 (78 ‘): Mario Rivas.

Referee: González Seijas. Yellow for Marc Echarri, Rubén de Tomás, Manu Navarro, Boigues, the local coach, Ángel Dongil; Lombo, Cerrato, Álex and Jordan. Red to the visiting coach, Carlos Martínez (87 ‘).

Incidents: Rayo Vallecano Foundation. No audience.

First defeat for Leganés B, the last team that was undefeated in all national categories, against an effective Rayo Vallecano B, after a hectic match. The pepineros went ahead to a quarter of an hour through Rentero, but the Rayista subsidiary turned the scoreboard around in just five minutes. Íker Recio, with a cross shot, and Marc Echarri, with a low shot from outside the area. And Molina, who returned after serving five penalty games, put land in between, already in the second half, after a counterattack led by Aguirre and Mario Rivas returned the emotion to the final minutes, in which Carlos Martínez’s men could not keep your streak spotless.

Moratalaz – Móstoles URJC (Sunday at 16:30)

Matches and results of Group 7, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)

Torrejón 1 – Parla 0

Torrejon: Nacho, Fran, Balles, Zambrana, Dani, Pablo, Heras, Dani Ro (Valverde 67 ‘), Diego, Óscar (Vere 55’, by Adri 79 ‘), Sosa.

Parla: Sito, Heras (Álex Aragón 71 ‘), Vampi, Álex González, Tote (Juampe 31’), Cata, Kity, Toni Morales (Marvin 61 ‘), Peño, Figueroa (Pedro Sageras 46’), Batista (Álvaro 46 ‘) .

Goals: 1-0 (20 ‘): Diego.

Referee: Ferreiro Mendez. Yellow to Diego, Heras; Pedro Sageras, Álex González and Batista. Red to local Dani (2.75 ‘).

Incidents: The Veredillas. About 250 spectators.

Torrejón is still sweet and added a new victory that brings him closer to one of the two places that give a ticket for the promotion play-off. Diego scored the only goal in the direct free kick match adjusted to the post that surprised goal Sito. Parla tried to disturb Nacho’s goal but never saw his triumph in jeopardy. Joselu’s men put seven points away from their rival, who is the one that follows him in the table and they do not renounce anything.

Pozuelo 2 – Carabanchel 4

Pozuelo: Herrero, San José, Carlitos, Del Barco (Yago 77 ‘), Óscar, Sergi, Robles (Prada 68’), Barroso (Godoy 77 ‘), Momprevil (Héctor 68’), Nico (Nacho Buil 68 ‘), Darío.

Carabanchel: Adrián, Tapia, Ángel, Álex Muñoz, Vera (Jesús 70 ‘), Iván Leán, De la Cruz (Segura 70’), Juáncar, Santa (Round 79 ‘), Viti (Edu Río 81’), Torres (Cortés 70 ‘ ).

Goals: 0-1 (18 ‘): Torres (pen.). 0-2 (24 ‘): Torres. 0-3 (57 ‘): Iván Leán. 0-4 (67 ‘): Torres (pen.). 1-4 (79 ‘): Godoy. 2-4 (92 ‘): Prada.

Referee: Sánchez Moraga. Yellow to San José, Momprevil, Darío; and Juáncar.

Incidents: Valley of the Cañas. About 100 spectators.

Goleada by a Carabanchel that surprised Pozuelo with his game and his goals. Torres was the main protagonist of the match by signing three of the four visitors goals, two of them from the penalty spot. The other marked it after a deep pass from Viti, beating Herrero with a cross shot. Iván Leán scored the third for the ‘Cara’ head. With the visitors already relaxed, Juanjo Granero’s men were able to make up the result with a couple of goals from Godoy and Prada in the last minutes.

Flat Earth – Trival Valderas (Sunday at 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 7, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Alcala 1 – Móstoles CF 0

Alcala: Degre, Antonio, Durán, Rafa, Benítez, Malote, Garci, Izan (Shafa 65 ‘), Maikel (Hervías 65’), Nanclares, Álex Fernández (Pancorbo 16 ‘).

Móstoles CF: Alberto, Pacheco, Abraham, Barco, Juanma, Almagro (Valli), Barri (Santu), Juáncar, Mario, Christian, Helmer.

Goals: 1-0 (75 ‘): Garci.

Referee: Contreras Patiño. Yellow to Izan. Red to the visitor Juáncar (2, 74 ‘).

Incidents: The Val. About 300 spectators.

Alcalá fulfilled the forecast and was not surprised by Móstoles CF, which he won by the minimum thanks to a goal from Garci. The match was open from the beginning and, seven minutes later, the referee annulled a goal for offside by Juáncar after Barri’s first shot to the crossbar. Another was later annulled to the local Garci due to a previous foul. The one that did go up to the scoreboard, the one that Garci himself signed, pushing a good move on the left of the rojillos to score. It is the sixth consecutive game adding the team of Jorge Martín de San Pablo, which is on track to salvation, while those of Jesús Lucas will continue to be penultimate, twelve points from permanence.

V. Pardillo 1 – Villaverde 0

V. Pardillo: Cubillo, Carlos, Raúl, Marco, Pina (Doute 65 ‘), Andrés (Álvaro 80’), Zárate, Guaje (Pani 80 ‘), Pérez, Pablo (Doval 65’), Carbo.

Villaverde: Otero, Sekou, Muguruza, Toni, Noé, Berlanas (Fran 87 ‘), Yerpes, Adrián, Garci (Tiago 87’), Sergio (Jon 65 ‘), Mario (Diego 80’).

Goals: 1-0 (44 ‘): Carbo.

Referee: Valero Barrales. Amarilla a Carbo, Doval, Pablo; Noé, Berlanas and Yerpes. Red to the visitor Toni (4 ‘).

Incidents: Juan Manuel Angelina. No audience.

Victory for Villanueva del Pardillo against Villaverde San Andrés who played almost the entire match with one less player. In minute 4, Toni knocked down a local player who was left alone before Otero and saw the inevitable red card. From then on, Boetticher’s men took pains to curb the local momentum, but just before the break, Carbo scored the only goal of the match after a pass that killed Guaje. The second half had little history, as the Blue and Whites temporized to keep their advantage, against a ‘Villa’ who did enough to avoid conceding a second goal. Both teams are still in relegation places to Preferred Regional, although not too far from salvation.

Santa Ana 0 – At. Pinto 1

Saint Ana: Medina, Alvarito, Fer Bajo, Julio, Mata (Aitor 74 ‘), Iván Mateos, Joaquín, Kuny (Pala 63’), Blanco (Duffort 56 ‘), Villada, Luengo (Toni 63’).

I paint: Morales, Juanan (Paco Conesa 83 ‘), Gasco, Nico (Yorman 54’), Kevin, Favio, Rico, Sergi (Rentero 70 ‘), Raúl, Del Val, Goal (Seo 83’).

Goals: 0-1 (76 ‘): Kevin.

Referee: Martínez Madroñal. Yellow to Duffort, Iván Mateos, Mata, to the local coach, Jorge Rodríguez; Juanan, Gasco and Favio.

Incidents: Martín Temiño. About 100 spectators.

Atlético de Pinto’s hurried victory against bottom Santa Ana, which serves to score points to the relegation zone. The meeting was entertaining but the lack of aim of both teams generated a lot of nervousness as the minutes passed. The Pinteños took a step forward and, midway through the second half, a pass from Raúl left Kevin alone at the penalty spot, who beat Medina to condemn Fuencarral’s men to a new defeat, practically evicted despite the fact that they still remain eleven days ahead.

Paracuellos – Aranjuez (Postponed)

The meeting was postponed at the request of Real Aranjuez after detecting positive cases for covid-19 in the last tests carried out this week.

San Fernando – The Alamo (Postponed)

The meeting was postponed at the request of San Fernando after detecting positive cases for covid-19 in the last tests carried out this week.

Rest: Complutense Alcalá

Next round of Group 7, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Alcorcón B – Rayo Vallecano B

Móstoles URJC – Unión Adarve

Leganés B – Moratalaz

Next day of Group 7, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)

Carabanchel – Torrejón

Trival Valderas – Pozuelo

Parla – Flat Earth

Next day of Group 7, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Móstoles CF – Complutense Alcalá

Real Aranjuez – Alcala

The Alamo – Paracuellos Antamira

Villaverde – San Fernando

At. Pinto – Villanueva del Pardillo

Rest: Santa Ana