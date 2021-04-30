Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Roda – Eldense (Sunday at 18:00)

Alzira – Elche B Ilicitano (Sunday at 18:00)

Atlético Saguntino – Intercity (Sunday at 18:00)

Group 6 Matches and Results, Sugbrupo D (Promotion Promotion)

Spare parts Colón Catarroja – Jove Español San Vicente (Sunday at 11:30)

Chair – Olímpic de Xàtiva (Sunday at 18:00)

Villarreal C – Benigànim (Sunday at 18:00)

Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Steel 3 – Novelda 2

Steel: Vicent; Loza, Pablo, Elián (Hugo, 78 ‘), Ximo; Lander (Juanca, 50 ‘), Álvarez, Peke, Casero (Dani Selma, 75’); Boix, Civera.

Novelda: Iker, Benja (Joseto, 86 ‘), Belda, Óscar Sánchez (Jordan, 70’), Francesc, Gaby Fernández (Lara, 56 ‘), Toni Díez, Edu (Zeballos, 86’), Paco (Iván Torregrosa, 70 ‘), Germán, Javi Sánchez.

Goals: 1-0 (45 ‘): Pablo. 2-0 (55 ‘): Juanca. 2-1 (64 ‘): Edu Maceira. 2-2 (72 ‘): Edu Maceira. 3-2 (83 ‘): Ximo.

Referee: Lluna Olarte (Valencian school). Red to Álex Belda (11 ‘). Yellow to the local Lander, Boix and Civera; and the visitor Germán.



Incidents: El Fornás. About 225 spectators.

Carlos Díaz’s bitter debut on the Novelda bench, falling in the match that opened the fifth day of Tercera on Friday afternoon. The early expulsion of Belda weighed down the Verdiblancos. Acero took control of the ball and just before intermission, at the exit of a corner kick, central defender Pablo scored the first goal of the afternoon at El Fornás. When he returned from the dressing room, Juanca did not take long to expand the rojiblancas income with two to zero, but even in inferiority Novelda reacted in a big way with two goals from Edu Maceira. El Acero didn’t break down – it’s not easy – and Ximo made the decisive target a few minutes from the end. Locals continue to buy tickets for the long-awaited stay.

Paterna – Villajoyosa (Saturday at 12:00)

Vilamarxant – Hercules B (Saturday at 19:30)

Benicarló – Crevillente Deportivo (Sunday at 18:00)

Next round Group 6, Subgroup C

Elche B Ilicitano – Atlético Saguntino (May 9)

Eldense – Alzira (May 9)

Intercity – Roda (May 9)

Next round Group 6, Subgroup D

Jove Español San Vicente – Silla (Saturday 8 at 4:00 p.m.)

Benigànim – Recambios Colón Catarroja (Saturday 8 at 17:00)

Olímpic de Xàtiva – Villarreal C (Sunday 9 at 18:00)

Next round Group 6, Subgroup E

Hercules B – Paterna (Saturday 8 at 4:00 p.m.)

Villajoyosa – Acero (Sunday 9 at 11:45)

Crevillente Deportivo – Vilamarxant (May 9)

Novelda – Torrent (May 9)