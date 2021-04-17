Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Atlético Saguntino 1 – Elche Ilicitano 0

At. Saguntino: Kedra, Escudero, Joseja, Lois (Ducó, min.57), Kike Torrent, Borja Tárrega, Spiranelli (Esteve, min.79), Peque, Ximo Forner, José Carlos and Luis García (Junior, min.70)

Elche Illicitan: Castillo, Donald, Bono, Rulo, Salinas (Ruiz, min.85), Marcel, Perez, Ato (Friaza, min.46), Moreno (Garcia, min.46), Javier Pamies (Martinez, min.70) and Diego Bri

Goal: 1-0 (27 ‘): Spiranelli.

Referee: Bathroom Solera. He admonished Pérez, Salinas and Ruiz.

Incidents: Nou Camp de Morvedre, without an audience.

A solitary goal, in the middle of the first half, from Spiranelli was enough to give the hosts three very important points to leave the last position of the table. Meanwhile, the people of Elche, even the insistence they showed, could not add and continue in the upper zone.

Roda 1 – Intercity 2

Stem: Zagalá, Lado, Charly (Rubio, 62 ‘), Ramos, Borja (Arturo, 62’), Guinot, Inglada, Monroy (Gallego, 80 ‘), Meseguer, Iker Sebastián (Luismi, 73’) and Abraham.

CF Intercity: Manu Herrera, Álvaro Pérez, Marc, Peña, Juanma Ortiz, Coco, Nuñez, Martín Bellotti (Jose García, 64 ‘), Jordan (Ruiz, 64’), Escudero (Egea, 90 ‘) and Herrera (Fruto, 85’ ).

Goals: 1-0 (6 ‘): Meseguer. 1-1 (52 ‘): Álvaro Pérez. 1-2 (90 ‘): Jose García.

Referee: Rodríguez Rodrigo. Gómez, Ramos; Bellotti, Ortiz, Herrera and Álvaro Pérez. Navarro was sent off (77 ‘) for a double warning.

Incidents: Ciutat Esportiva Pamesa, without an audience.

Intercity prevails ‘in extremis’ at home and leaves Roda as the bottom of the group. Meseguer put La Roda ahead after six minutes of play, but a great second half of the visitors put the tables on the scoreboard and, in the last minute, Jose García came back from a great game.

Alzira – Eldense (Sunday 18, 6:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)

RC Catarroja – Benigànim (Sunday 18, 11:30 am)

Chair – Jove Español (Sunday 18, 12: 00h)

Villarreal C – Olímpic (Sunday 18, 6:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Steel 2 – Crevillente 2

Steel: Bellmunt, Guillén, Pablo Sánchez, Ximo Navarro, Loza, Álvarez, Peke, Hugo (Javi Boix, 63 ‘), Juanca (Daniel Selma, 77’), Roberto Civera (Martinez, 82 ‘) and Lander (Diego Casero, 63 ‘)

Crevillente Sports: Maximiliano, Christian, Amat, Burgada, Valencia, Hamza I., Antonio (Navarro, 77 ‘), Solsona (Cristian Sánchez, 39’), Akapo (Pucho, 77 ‘), Planelles (Víctor Gomís, 70’) and Yeray (Carlos Quesada, 77 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (21 ‘): Solsona. 1-1 (34 ‘): Juanca. 2-1 (71 ‘): Peke. 2-2 (89 ‘): Pablo Sánchez.

Referee: Garcia Gallegos. He admonished Casero, Boix; Iguaddou, Ros and Amat. He sent off Valencia (62 ‘) for a double warning.

Incidents: El Fornàs, without an audience.

Distribution of points that nobody liked. Surely the visitors will come out with other sensations, after drawing at the last minute, thanks to a goal from Pablo Sánchez, but the tie at two goals does not win anyone and condemns Acero and Crevillente to the lower zone.

Vilamarxant 2 – Novelda 2

Vilamarxant CF: Crespo, Iván Martínez, Córcoles, Alberto Lozano, Héctor Micó (Iván Bazán, 86 ‘), Necu Cocuz, Ricardo, Kevin Ceijas (Pablo Orea, 65’), Fernando Albert, Víctor García and Pablo Vidal (José Nieto, 55 ‘ ).

Novelda CF: Iker Gómez, Toni, Belda, Javi Sánchez (Iván Torregrosa, 89 ‘), Hernán Zazas (Benjamín, 46’), Óscar Sánchez, Maceira (José López, 77 ‘), Gabriel, Chuliá, Padilla (Lara, 77’) and Germán.

Goals: 0-1 (16 ‘): Zazas. 1-1 (36’): Ricardo. 2-1 (44 ‘): Ricardo. 2-2 (53 ‘): Chuliá.

Referee: Alberto Gabriel Cornelles Vicente. He admonished Alberto Paredes; Zazas and Germán.

Incidents: Hermanos Albiol, Vilamarxant, without public.

Distribution of points that does not satisfy either of them. Both need to overcome points and Chuliá’s goal, with half an hour of play ahead, left a two-goal tie that is fair for some and for others, due to the game shown, but leaves Vilamarxant and Novelda in a difficult situation.

Torrent – Hercules B (Sunday 18, 12: 00h)

Benicarló – Villajoyosa (Sunday 18, 5:00 p.m.)

Next round Group 6, Subgroup C

Eldense – At. Saguntino

CF Intercity – UD Alzira

Elche Ilicitano – CD Roda

Next round Group 6, Subgroup D

UD Benigànim – CF Chair

CD Olímpic – CF Recambios Colón Catarroja

FC Jove Español San Vicente – Villarreal CF C

Next round Group 6, Subgroup E

Villajoyosa – Vilamarxant

Novelda – Paterna

Crevillente Deportivo – Torrent CF

Hercules CF – CD Benicarlo