Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup A
Benicarló 1 – Steel 3
Benicarlo: Portigliatti, Panades, Serrano (Arrastraria, 62 ‘), Collado (Febrer, 74’), Quixal (Ripolles, 74 ‘), Parrino, Cristian (Miguel Ángel, 62’), Veintimilla, Diego, Hurtado (Bath, 21 ‘) ) and Nasryan.
Steel: Bellmunt, Loza, Pablo, Julian (Guillen, 38 ‘), Álvarez, Boix, Silva (Hugo, 71’), Joaquin, Civera (Selma, 71 ‘), Juan Carlos and Casero (Lander, 62’).
Goals: 1-0 (48 ‘): Diego. 1-1 (57 ‘): Juan Carlos. 1-2 (77 ‘): Juan Carlos. 1-3 (86 ‘): Boix.
Referee: Enrique Lluna Olarte. He admonished Nasryan, Llopis, Aragones, Cristian; Civera, Boix, Santiago, Loza, Joaquin and Bellmunt.
Incidents: Municiapl de Benicarló, without public.
A goal from Diego just starting the second half is insufficient for the locals who let themselves go up. A double by Juan Carlos and a late goal by Boix gave the bottom three points in a surprising day.
Atlético Saguntino – CD Roda (Postponed)
Paterna CF – Villarreal C (Sunday 31, 12: 00h)
Vilamarxant – FC Chair (Postponed)
Alzira – Torrent CF (Tuesday 2, 7:00 p.m.)
Games and results of Group 6, Subgroup B
Crevillente – Elche Ilicitano (Sunday, February 21)
Hercules B – Novelda (Sunday, February 21)
Vilajoiosa – Olímpic (Sunday, February 21)
Benigànim – Jove Español (Sunday, February 21)
Intercity Sant Joan – Eldense (Sunday, February 21)
Next round of Group 6, Subgroup A
Torrent CF – CF Spare Parts Colón
FC chair – Alzira
Steel – Vilamarxant
Villarreal C – Benicarló
CD Roda – Paterna CF
Next round of Group 6, Subgroup B
Novelda – Elche Ilicitano
Olympic Hercules B
Jove Españoll – VIlajoiosa
Eldense – Benigànim
Intercity Sant Joan – Crevillente