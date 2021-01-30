Matches and results of Group 6, Subgroup A

Benicarló 1 – Steel 3

Benicarlo: Portigliatti, Panades, Serrano (Arrastraria, 62 ‘), Collado (Febrer, 74’), Quixal (Ripolles, 74 ‘), Parrino, Cristian (Miguel Ángel, 62’), Veintimilla, Diego, Hurtado (Bath, 21 ‘) ) and Nasryan.

Steel: Bellmunt, Loza, Pablo, Julian (Guillen, 38 ‘), Álvarez, Boix, Silva (Hugo, 71’), Joaquin, Civera (Selma, 71 ‘), Juan Carlos and Casero (Lander, 62’).

Goals: 1-0 (48 ‘): Diego. 1-1 (57 ‘): Juan Carlos. 1-2 (77 ‘): Juan Carlos. 1-3 (86 ‘): Boix.

Referee: Enrique Lluna Olarte. He admonished Nasryan, Llopis, Aragones, Cristian; Civera, Boix, Santiago, Loza, Joaquin and Bellmunt.

Incidents: Municiapl de Benicarló, without public.

A goal from Diego just starting the second half is insufficient for the locals who let themselves go up. A double by Juan Carlos and a late goal by Boix gave the bottom three points in a surprising day.

Atlético Saguntino – CD Roda (Postponed)

Paterna CF – Villarreal C (Sunday 31, 12: 00h)

Vilamarxant – FC Chair (Postponed)

Alzira – Torrent CF (Tuesday 2, 7:00 p.m.)

Games and results of Group 6, Subgroup B

Crevillente – Elche Ilicitano (Sunday, February 21)

Hercules B – Novelda (Sunday, February 21)

Vilajoiosa – Olímpic (Sunday, February 21)

Benigànim – Jove Español (Sunday, February 21)

Intercity Sant Joan – Eldense (Sunday, February 21)

Next round of Group 6, Subgroup A

Torrent CF – CF Spare Parts Colón

FC chair – Alzira

Steel – Vilamarxant

Villarreal C – Benicarló

CD Roda – Paterna CF

Next round of Group 6, Subgroup B

Novelda – Elche Ilicitano

Olympic Hercules B

Jove Españoll – VIlajoiosa

Eldense – Benigànim

Intercity Sant Joan – Crevillente