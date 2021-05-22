Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup C and D

Subgroup C has already finished the competition. Pasaia KK, Anaitasuna CD, Urduliz FT and Deusto SD dispute this weekend the playoff for promotion to Second RFEF.

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup E

Tolosa CF 4 – Ariznabarra CD 0

Toulouse CF: Markel; Beñat, Revilla (Garmendia, 46´), Zubelzu, Zubillaga; Sánchez, Txusti (Mikel, 55´), Itu, Xepi (Unai, 46´); Lecea (Peru, 70´) and Haimar (Zabaleta, 55´).

CD Ariznabarra: González; Hidalgo, AItor (Iñigo, 77´), Herrojo, Molero, Viana, Castillo, Aizpuru, Riverol (Maroan, 58´), Valenzuela and Chat (Moha, 58´).

Goals: 1-0 (29´): Zubelzu. 2-0 (33´): Haimar. 3-0 (80´): Iñaki. 4-0 (85´): Peru.

Referee: Urizar Díaz, Basque school. Yellow to Revilla, Xepi, Garmendia; Castillo and Valenzuela.

A resounding defeat for Ariznabarra in Berazubi against Tolosa that left the clash practically sentenced in the first half and that was superior to the Navarrese team throughout the entire match.

Aurrera Ondarroa 5 – Sodupe UC 0

Aurrera Ondarroa: San Miguel, Barturen, Barrenechea, Jon Burgoa, Joni, Txus, De Luko (Iker Urresti, 55 ‘), Jon Gabi (Barruetabeña, 55’), Ander Laka (Larrañaga, 55 ‘), Jon Lejardi (Pradera, 71’) ) and Eñaut (Julen Fernandez, 65 ‘)

Sodupe: Alday, Egileor, Zamorano (Jimenez, 67 ‘), Azcuenaga (Jonma, 55’), Salado, Rementería (Orbegozo, 55 ‘), Iker, Larrea, Markel (Olazabal, 67’), Markel (Olazabal, 67 ‘) and Ander Garmendia

Goals: 1-0 (16 ‘): Barturen. 2-0 (22 ‘): Eñaut. 3-0 (27 ‘): Eñaut. 4-0 (58 ‘): Larrañaga. 5-0 (69 ‘): Julen Fernández.

Referee: Gómez Pérez. He admonished Eñaut, Jon Gabi, Barruetabeña, Jon Burgoa; Alday, Egileor, Markel and Salad.

The Aurrera de Ondarroa prevailed forcefully against a Sodupe who did not know how to react in the ninety minutes of play. Ten crazy minutes, in the equator of the first half, give the three points to the locals, who already add 33 points, and leave the visitors touched.

Somorrostro JD 3 – Santurtzi CD 0

Urgatzi KK – Lagun Onak (Sunday, 11:30 am)

Balmaseda FC – Cultural Deportiva Durango (Sunday, 5:00 p.m.)

Next round of Group 4, Subgroup E

Ariznabarra CD – Urgatzi KK

Santurtzi CD – Balmaseda SD

Lagun Onak – Somorrostro JD

Sodupe UC – Tolosa CF

Cultural Deportiva Durango – Aurrera de Ondarroa CD