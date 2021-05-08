Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup C

Gernika 3 – Urduliz 1

Gernika: Altamira, Cabanas, Arana, Torrealdai, Enciondo (Aspiazu, 72 ‘), Etxabe (Gandarias, 89’), Ander Fernández, Alonso, Ribeiro (Badiola, 72 ‘), Marcos and Zuluaga.

Urduliz: Iruskieta, Alonso (Izaguirre, 57 ‘), Marcos Martínez (Elguzabal, 79’), Justo, Pedernales, Julen Martín, Mayo (Gil, 64 ‘), Guillermo Ruíz, Mattheus, Irazabal (Matey, 64’) and Goikoetxea ( Zorrilla, 64 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (10 ‘): Ribeiro. 2-0 (28 ‘): Enciondo. 2-1 (77 ‘): Asier Arana (pp). 3-1 (87 ‘): Ander Fernández.

Referee: Castaño Ibarguren. He admonished Etxabe, Cabanas, Arana; Elguezabal.

Gernika certify their leadership after beating Urduliz and celebrate their promotion with their fans. A local victory that at no time was in danger, only a goal from Asier Arana’s own goal – in the final stretch of the match – reduced advantages and gave hope to an Urduliz who barely had chances or options to take the three points.

Sestao River – Pasaia (Sunday 9, 5:30 p.m.)

Real Sociedad C – Vitoria (Sunday 9, 7:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup D

Beasain – San Ignacio (Postponed)

Game postponed due to COVID-19. Waiting for a new date.

Deusto 1 – Anaitasuna 1

Deusto: Peña, Ruiz, Eder (Marques, 88 ‘), Dani Jiménez, Gaubeka, Valiente, Murgoitio (Peña, 66’), Andikoetxea (Etxaburu, 66 ‘), Prieto (Gomez, 88’), Echaniz and Baroja (Iñigo Martín , 78 ‘).

Anaitasuna: Mikel Ruiz, Zubizarreta (Azcoitia, 58 ‘), Odriozola, Ugarte (Pastrian, 11’), Soraluce (Letamendia, 58 ‘), Arzalluz, Mikel Aramendi, Arambarri (Bereziartua, 78’), Julen Aramendi, Jon Aranda and Izagirre (Ilzarbe, 78 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (4 ‘): Andikoetxea. 1-1 (89 ‘): Ilzarbe.

Referee: Zugazagoitia García. He admonished Andikoetxea, Baroja, Gaubeka, Eder, Iñigo Martín, Valiente; Pastrian.

An Ilzarbe goal at the last minute left Deusto without the three points to snatch the lead from Anaitasuna. Distribution of points after an even match where Andikoetxea put the lead on the scoreboard, four minutes into the game, and the locals managed to maintain the lead until the last minute where Anaitasuna managed to maintain the lead thanks to Ilzarbe.

Santutxu – Basconia (Sunday 9, 11:15 am)

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup E

Tolosa – Santurtzi (Postponed)

Urgatzi 1 – Cultural Durango 4

Aurrerá Ondarroa 0 – Lagun Onak 2

Aurrerá Ondarroa: San Miguel, Mendizabal, Burgoa (Ojeda, 64 ‘), Laka, Larrañaga, Aldazabal (Julen, 56’), Urresti, Barrenechea, Gorosabel (Barruetabeña, 72 ‘), Jon Martínez (Jon Lejardi, 56’) and Etxebarria.

Lagun Onak: Bastida, Elustondo, Barquero, Castillo, Otamendi (Uranga, 83 ‘), Amuchastegui, Goicoechea (Aranburu, 88’), Olaizola, Gurrutxaga (Ekhi González, 62 ‘), Aitor Diez and Erdocia.

Goals: 0-1 (3 ‘): Olaizola. 0-2 (89 ‘): Ekhi González.

Referee: Jebari Badi-Reghioui. He admonished Laka, Jon Badiola; Bastida, Olaizola, Erdocia, Gurrutxaga and Ekhi González. He sent off Jon Martínez (65 ‘) and Erdocia (60’) for double warning.

Lagun Onak prevailed in a direct duel for the top of the table thanks to two goals at the beginning – a goal from Olaizola three minutes into the game – and at the end – a goal from substitute Ekhi González – of the match. Three complicated points that do not remain in Zaldupe after a highly contested and even game, where the referee sent off a player from each team.

Balmaseda 2 – Ariznabarra 0

Somorrostro – Sodupe (Sunday 9, 5:30 p.m.)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup C

Vitoria – Gernika

Pasaia – Real Sociedad C

Gernika – Sestao River

Next round Group 4, Subgroup D

Anaitasuna – Beasain

Basconia – Deusto

San Ignacio – Santutxu

Next round Group 4, Subgroup E

Santurtzi – Urgatzi

Lagun Onak – Tolosa

Ariznabarra – Aurrera de Ondarroa

Sodupe – Balmaseda

Cultural Deporiva Durango – Somorrostro