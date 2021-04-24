Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Gernika 1 – Vitoria 1

Real Sociedad C – Pasaia (Sunday 25 at 11:30)

Sestao River – Urduliz (Sunday 25 at 17:30)

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)

Beasain 0 – Anaitasuna 1

Beasain: Martín Artetxe, Iban Balerdi (Beñat Peralto, 87 ‘), Eguren, Julen (Iker Garmendia, 53’), Aizpurua, Jonma, Markel Pita (Medina, 73 ‘), Etxabe, Ibai Urteaga (Iván Claver, 46’), Beñat Eizagirre, Jon Arzamendi.

Anaitasuna: Mikel Ruiz, Odriozola (Jon Aranda, 74 ‘), Eskurtza, Soraluze, Arzalluz (Bereziartua, 87’), Aramendi (Ilzarbe, 74 ‘), Arabaolaza (Asier Ugarte, 64’), Arambarri, Aramendi, Azkoitia, Jon Izagirre.

Goal: 0-1 (64 ‘): Arzallus, from a penalty.

Referee: Cristóbal López (Basque school). Yellow to Beñat Eizagirre; Odriozola, Arambarri.

Incidents: Loinatz.

A penalty converted by Arzallus midway through the second half gave Anaitasuna three points on their visit to Beasain. The game was very balanced, with phases of dominance by both teams and sometimes in both areas, sometimes without success in the definition of the attackers and others resolved with good interventions by the goalkeepers. After the goal that would ultimately be final, Beasain went up the lines in search of a draw, but Anaitasuna resisted with trade to remain firm in the struggle to finish among the first two of the intermediate group and access the play-off.

Santutxu – San Ignacio (Sunday 25 at 11:00)

Deusto – Basconia, postponed

Game postponed due to various positive cases of Covid-19 in the visiting team.

Matches and results of Group 4, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Tolosa 2 – Sodupe 1

Tolosa: Kepa Eizaguirre, Bengoetxea (Mario Zubelzu, 76 ‘), Iñaki, Asier Lecea (Mikel de Alba, 62’), Zubeldia (Peru Ruiz, 62 ‘), Mikel, Aitor Ituarte, Íñigo Sánchez, Joanes Revilla, Haritz Estivariz (Haimar Marcos , 15 ‘), Beñat.

Sodupe: Alday, Rubén Salado (Mikel Zatón, 71 ‘), Ekaitz, Ander Egileor, Aguinaga, Markel Muñoyerro (Iker Mota, 61’), Orbegozo, Rementería (Jon Larrea, 61 ‘), Garmendia, Gorka Olazábal (Alain Linares, 54’ ), Unai Zamorano.

Goals: 0-1 (48 ‘): Garmendia. 1-1 (53 ‘): Haimar Marcos. 2-1 (76 ‘): Peru Ruiz.

Referee: Carte Echeverría (Basque school). Yellow to Zubeldia, Kepa Eizaguirre, Beñat; Rubén Salado, Aguinaga, Jon Larrea, Ander Egileor. He sent off the local Haimar Marcos (73 ‘) with a direct red and the visitor Unai Zamorano (74’) with a double warning. Visitor Jon Martín also saw the red while on the bench.

Incidents: Berazubi.

Tolosa’s ability to react allowed it to beat Sodupe after turning the scoreboard. The duel was highly contested and neither team managed to give fluidity to their attacks. Losgoles all arrived in the second half, with Garmendia ahead of the visitors in the third minute of the restart and Haimar Marcos drawing conco later. With the match reduced to ten against ten after the expulsions of Haimar Marcos and Unai Zamorano himself, Peru Ruiz scored the goal of the victory in Toulouse.

Aurrerá Ondarroa 0 – Cultural Durango 2

Urgatzi – Ariznabarra (Saturday 24 at 18:00)

Somorrostro 0 – Lagun Onak 1

Somorrostro: Artabe, Cubero, Delgado, Celador, Aitor Vellisca (Iñaki Bilbao, 74 ‘), Matías Lizarazu (Eneko, 64’), Ander Alday, Coscolín (Asier Núñez, 35 ‘), Ukerdi, Íñigo Fano (Gandara, 74’), Iñaki Axpe.

Lagun Onak: Bastida, Oinatz, Barquero, Iván Castillo, Xabi Guereta (Ekhi, 75 ‘), Joanes Otamendi (Gurrutxaga, 61’), Gorka (Eneko, 80 ‘), Kepa, Iker Olaizola, Aitor Díez (Erik Aranburu, 80’), Jagoba Erdocia (Beñat Uranga, 80 ‘).

Goal: 0-1 (44 ‘): Xabi Guereta.

Referee: Zugazagoitia García (Basque school). Amarilla to Íñigo Fano, Cubero; Aitor Díez, Iván Castillo.

Incidents: The Malecon.

A goal from Xabi Guereta in the last minute of the first half gave Lagun Onak an important victory in their visit to Somorrostro. As expected in a duel between two teams fighting to avoid relegation and arriving tied on points, the match was marked by fear of losing and neither team risked more than necessary in search of the goal. In the second half, the locals tried to move up the lines in search of an equalizer, but the good defensive work of the visitors allowed them to keep the precious booty until the final whistle.

Balmaseda – Santurtzi (Sunday 25 at 17:00)

Next round Group 4, Subgroup C

Pasaia – Gernika

Urduliz – Real Sociedad C

Vitoria – Sestao River

Next round Group 4, Subgroup D

Anaitasuna – Santutxu

San Ignacio – Deusto

Basconia – Beasain

Next round Group 4, Subgroup E

Santurtzi – Aurrerá Ondarroa

Lagun Onak – Balmaseda

Cultural Durango – Tolosa

Ariznabarra – Somorrostro

Sodupe – Urgatzi