Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup C

EI San Martín – Real Avilés, postponed

The match between San Martín and Real Avilés has been postponed for health reasons.

CD Llanes 1 – UC Ceares 3

CD Llanes: Ramón, Dosal, Pablo Álvarez, Javi Moreno (Genaro, 60 ‘), Bruno Cué, Richi (Javi, 60’), Pablo Prieto (Herrero, 60 ‘), Jones, Gael, Ivanchu (Alvaro, 76’) and Arturo (Izquiero, 45 ‘).

UC Ceares: Quique, Hector (Mario Buelga, 75 ‘), David, Pelayo Muñiz, Llerandi, Madeira (Álvarez, 90’), Juan Carlos (Dani, 90 ‘), Cueto (Oscar, 55’), Medori (Nelson Caceres, 75 ‘), Edu García and Aitor.

Goals: 0-1 (52 ‘): Madeira. 0-2 (59 ‘): Medori. 1-2 (82 ‘): Ariel. 1-3 (90 ‘): Madeira.

Referee: Admonished Ivanchu, Bruno Cué; David and Hector.

The locals sought to return to the path of victory but a great Ceares in the second half relocated the victory for the visitors. They went ahead and put the lead of two goals, in just ten minutes, and Ariel put the excitement with five minutes remaining. However, Madeira certified the victory and the three points for Ceares in the last gasp of the match.

L’Entregu CF 0 – UD Llanera 1

L’Entregu: Benito, Alejandro Garcia, Ousamen Traore, Noe, Vally Cisse (Otero, 89 ‘), Menéndez (Carcedo, 89’), Puente, Juan Steven, Javi Gutiérrez ,, Camporro and Ricky (Jorge Manuel, 84 ‘).

YOU Llanera: Alejandro Garcia, Marcos Manuel, Jorge García, Pantiga, Martín Pérez, Quero, Francisco Javier, Matias Fernández, Sampedro (Fujishima, 72 ‘), Víctor González and Luis Enrique (Arguelles, 72’).

Goal: 0-1 (90 ‘): Francisco Javier.

Referee: Barriga Morente. He admonished Menéndez, Ricky, Benito; Pantiga, Matias Fernández and Luis Enrique.

A goal from Francisco Javier, in the last minute of regulation time, steals three points from L’Entregu and leaves that fight for promotion very tight. Still having more points, Llanera remains behind the locals in the classification by coefficient and, the three points snatched at the last minute by the visitors, puts the fight for promotion red hot.

Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup D

Real Titanico 0 – UD Gijón Industrial 1

Real Titanic: Rafa, Victor (Dani Garcia, 87 ‘), Leyder, Isaac, Milu, Matheus, Jorge, Casariego (Prieto, 74’), Jairo Santos, Ruben Riesco and Pibe.

Gijon Industrial: Chus Lastra, Suárez, Valero, Naya (Chopa, 66 ‘), David, Iker Alegre, Pablo Bango, Borja López, Alvaro, Pablo Ferreiro and Riki Navarro (Iván Suárez, 86’).

Goal: 0-1 (29 ‘): Riki Navarro.

Referee: Menéndez Feito. He admonished Matheus, Isaac, Reuben; Valero.

A solitary goal from Riki Navarro, in the middle of the first half, was enough for Gijón Industrias to take three points in their visit to Real Titanico and leaves the locals in a difficult situation in the classification table.

CD Tuilla 0 – SD Lenense 0

CD Tuilla: Milín, Pablo Prendes, Beni, Jony, Leto, Jandro (Álvaro Pozo, min.68), Kike Fanjul, Carlos Viesca (Alonso, 83 ‘), Nico Arce (Mendez, 59’), Álvaro Viña (Iglesias, 83 ‘ ) and Nacho Velardi

Lenense: Javi Torres, Díaz, Nacho Prieto, Abel, Jairo (Castañon, 72 ‘), Luismi, Pablo Sánchez (Suárez, 87’), Alexandre Otero, José Santullano, Ousmane (Arias, 72 ‘) and Julio.

Referee: Muñoz Suárez. He admonished Nicolás Díaz; Carlos Diaz.

Insufficient distribution of points in El Candín between Tuilla and Lenense. The crossbar and the visiting goalkeeper made it impossible for the locals to prevail, in the final arreón of the match, a very serious Lenense who could – even – take more than one point.

Urraca CF – Sport Flow, postponed

The match between Urraca CF and Caudal Deportivo has been postponed for health reasons.

Matches and results of Group 2, Subgroup E

Club Siero 0 – Avilés Stadium 2

Club Siero: Gabri, Patón, Guille, Antón, Vázquez, Mateo Gon, Cifuentes, Luis Fanjul, Alex Blanco, Coto and Juan

Aviles Stadium: Javi Menes, Ordóñez, Fran Momparler, Barragan, Zapico, Babafemo (Adrián, 80 ‘), Ciarrocchi, Gabri Ajuchi, Chini (Diego, 80’), Nestor Bustelo (Samu, 66 ‘) and Api.

Goals: 0-1 (62 ‘): Chini. 0-2 (83 ‘): Gabri Ajuchi.

Referee: Álvarez González.



Lucho Varela’s team beat Club Sierto at home, thanks to a great second half where the two winning goals came. First Chini and then, with ten minutes remaining, Gabri Ajuchi closed the victory and certified the three points for the visitors.

Valdesoto CF 0 – CD Vallobín 1

Valdesoto: Sergio Quidiello, Román, Roberto, Álex Hornas, Miguel (Aarón García, 45 ‘), Pablo, Saso, Barra (Aitor, 45’), Andrés D. (Illan, 74 ‘), Pérez and Manu (Carlos Peña, 54’) ‘).

Vallobin CD: Marcos, Trelles, Dioni, Robi (Pablo Alvarez, 80 ‘), Adrián Fuertes, Nacho, Hugo, Daniel (Pedro Roza, 68’), Keke (Manolo, 63 ‘), Tito Fernández and Giuseppe (Gulin, 80’)

Goals: 0-1 (54 ‘): Dioni.

Referee: Sahelices Puga. He admonished Manu; Piero and Dionisio. Direct red to Roberto (48 ‘).

Vallobín took the victory by the minimum in their visit to the bottom of the group, who is complicated by staying in the Third Division, while the visitors maintain hope and especially the options of salvation thanks to a solitary goal from Dioni in the second part to certify the three points.

CD Colunga 0 – CD Praviano 2

CD Colunga: Escudero, Santi, Jose Antonio, Ablanedo, Carballo (Santin, 76 ‘), Montoto, Tuero, Jose Javier, Corgo, Pablo Martínez and Castro (Moreno, 63’).

CD Pravian: Alioune Fall, Suárez, Alejandro Menendez, Felgueroso, Jesús Ruiz (Desai, 88 ‘), Marco Antonio (Thompson, 76’), Da Conceiçao, Pablo Menéndez, Ignacio García, Merayo and Nouri Ghenname (Calvet, 76 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (87 ‘): Da Conceiçao. 0-2 (89 ‘): Thompson.

Referee: Fernández Ceferino. He admonished Alejandro Fernández, Tuero, Jose Javier, Montoto; Marco Antonio and Alejandro Menéndez.

The Praviano remains intractable. This time at home on their visit to Colunga, who tried but at the last moment the points escaped them and – even the defeat – the locals remain with options for salvation. However, it was not so easy, the visitors with two goals ‘in extremi’, in the last three minutes, certified three points to continue their streak.

Condal CF 0 – Navarro CF 0

Next round Group 2, Subgroup C

UD Llanera – CD Llanes

UC De Ceares – EI San Martín RA

Real Aviles CF SAD – L’Entregu CF

Next round Group 2, Subgroup D

Lenense Proinastur – Urraca CF

Sports Flow – Real Titanico

UD Gijon Industrial – CD Tuilla

Next round Group 2, Subgroup E

CD Vallobin- Club Siero

CD Praviano – Condal CF

CD Mosconia – Valdesoto CF

Avilés Stadium CF – CD Colunga