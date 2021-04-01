Matches and results of Group 17, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Cuarte – Belchite 97 (Sunday April 11, 12:00)

Utebo – SD Huesca B (Sunday, April 11, 17:00)

Brea – Teruel (Sunday April 11, 17:00)

Matches and results of Group 17, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)

Calamocha – Illueca (Sunday April 11, 12:00)

Borja – Binéfar (Sunday April 11, 17:00)

Sommos Barbastro – RZ Deportivo Aragón (Sunday, April 11, 6:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 17, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Sabiñánigo 1 – Cariñena Monte Ducay 1

Sabinanigo: Iván Pérez, Iván Toro, Cabrero, Ferruz, Alcoba, Villar, Ángel Luis, Grasa, Dani Gracia (Toñín, 74 ‘), Ortiz, Paco Blasco (Aitor Villalba, 84’).

Cariñena Monte Ducay: Ortiz, Marín (Ibáñez, 70 ‘), Ventura, Álex López, Monge, Nilton Gomes, Barri, Sidy Sow (Lázaro, 46’) (Alcántara, 81 ‘), Abreu (Castilla, 73’), Ibra Balde, Cortés (Utrilla, 81 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (19 ‘): Ortiz. 1-1 (60 ‘): Ibra Balde.



Referee: Nadal Avellanas (Aragonese school). Yellow for the locals Dani Gracia and Alcoba; and visitors Nilton Gomes, Monge and Ibra Balde.



After the suspension of the previous match against Monzón, ‘Sabi’ made his debut in the second league phase and did so with a draw on Maundy Thursday morning against Cariñena. Good start from the serrables, reflected with Ortiz’s first goal. In the second half the Zaragoza squad began to carburet and Ibra Balde put the tables at the time of meeting. The future of the premises in the category is complicated.

Almudévar – Valdefierro (Thursday, April 1, 5:00 p.m.)

Villanueva – Tamarite (Friday, April 2, 11:30)

Robres – Fraga (Friday April 2, 12:00)

Sariñena – Atlético Monzón (Sunday, April 4, 5:30 p.m.)

Epila 3 – AD San ​​Juan 0

Result dictated by the FAF after the exclusion of the already demoted San Juan de Mozarrifar.

Next round Group 17, Subgroup C

Teruel – Cuarte (Sunday, April 18)

SD Huesca B – Brea (Sunday, April 18)

Belchite 97 – Utebo (Sunday, April 18)

Next round Group 17, Subgroup D

RZ Deportivo Aragón – Borja (Sunday, April 18)

Illueca – Sommos Barbastro (Sunday, April 18)

Binéfar – Calamocha (Sunday, April 18)

Next round Group 17, Subgroup E

San Juan 0 – Sabiñánigo 3 (Result dictated by the FAF)

Valdefierro – Épila (Sunday April 11, 12:15)

Cariñena Monte Ducay – Almudévar (Sunday, April 11, 4:00 p.m.)

Atlético Monzón – Villanueva (Sunday, April 11, 16:30)

Tamarite – Robres (Sunday, April 11, 17:00)

Fraga – Sariñena (Sunday April 11, without confirmed schedule)