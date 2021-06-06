Matches and results of Subgroups C and D

The season is over. Teruel and Brea achieved direct promotion to the new Second RFEF, while Huesca B achieved third place by beating Quarter 2-1 in the playoff final, a match that will remain in the history of Aragonese football when played in San Jorge at 9 in the morning, since Cuarte did not want to play at El Alcoraz.

Matches and results of Group 17, Subgroup E

Villanueva 3 – San Juan 0

Result set by the Aragonese Federation by exclusion of San Juan de Mozarrifar.

Sariñena 5 – Valdefierro 0

Sariñena: Javito, Mercadal, Álex Navarro (Coscolla, 70 ‘), David Martínez, Villellas, Cota, Fonsi, Álex Villalba (Huerva, 60’), Jordi Ferrer, Murillo (Rodri Tapia, 60 ‘), Albajara (Cotoño, 72’ ).

Valdefierro: Rosado, Keinel (Aja, 79 ‘), Marcos, Serrano (Sanz, 66’), Lorente (Muñoz, 79 ‘), Cardiel (Isern, 79’), Urquizo, Franco, Refusta, Dani García (Diego, 57 ‘ ), Javier Marín.

Goals: 1-0 (30 ‘): Jordi Ferrer. 2-0 (42 ‘): Jordi Ferrer. 3-0 (57 ‘): Álex Navarro. 4-0 (65 ‘): Mercadal. 5-0 (76 ‘): Jordi Ferrer.

Referee: Aquilino Fernández (Aragonese school). Yellow to visitors Refusta, Cardiel and Sanz.

Incidents: El Carmen. About 325 spectators.

The Monegrinos were at stake in order to stay and they complied with the first part of the equation, winning, while waiting for other results. The meeting was a monologue by Sariñena before a Valdefierro already descended and who limited himself to defending himself with order. Jordi Ferrer, the local top scorer, fulfilled a triplet that catapulted the Huesca team. Recital of the Sariñena from beginning to end and illusions of permanence.

Sabiñánigo 1 – Fraga 2

Sabinanigo: Navarro, Toro, Gorgas (Ferruz, 74 ‘), Alcoba (Toño Goez, 58’), Villar, David Muñoz, Zamora, Blasco (Aitor Villalba, 66 ‘), Ortiz (Gracia, 74’), Ángel Luis, Cabrero .

Fraga: Marc, Sergio, Pirla, Marcel, Ramón, Nico, Lamin Juwara, Sasha Litwin, César, Berna (Cabistañ, 71 ‘), Manu.

Goals: 0-1 (44 ‘): César. 1-1 (53 ‘): Zamora. 1-2 (78 ‘): Marcel.

Referee: Hernández Andrés (Aragonese school). Yellow to the visitor Manu.

Incidents: Joaquín Ascaso. About fifty spectators.

White collar meeting between two squads already descended, the farewell of Joaquín Ascaso to the Third Division. César put the fragatinos ahead on the brink of halftime, but Zamora equalized for the serrables at the start of the second half. Several occasions of a superior Fraga from that moment, until a center of Sasha reamchando Marcel head to the bottom of the tights.

Almudévar – Atlético Monzón (Sunday at 17:30)

Robres – Cariñena Monte Ducay (Sunday at 17:30)

Épila – Tamarite (Sunday at 18:00)

Next round Group 17, Subgroup E

San Juan 0 – Almudévar 3 (Result set by FAF)

Valdefierro – Sabiñánigo (Sunday, May 13)

Fraga- Villanueva (Sunday, May 13)

Atlético Monzón – Robres (Sunday, May 13)

Cariñena Monte Ducay – Épila (Sunday, May 13)

Tamarite – Sariñena (Sunday, May 13)