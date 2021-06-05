Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroups C and D

Subgroups C and D have already finished the competition. Racing Rioja and Náxara are promoted to the Second RFEF by being the first two classified in Subgroup C. Logroñés B is the third team to be promoted after winning the final phase of the playoff for promotion to Alfaro.

Matches and results of Group 16, Subgroup E

River Ebro 3 – CD Berceo 1

River Ebro: Alvaro; David, Diego Uceda, Quiroz (Sergio, 46 ​​’), Mauleon (Saki, 74′), Escudero (Javi, 46 ‘), Tomás Calvo (Miguel, 56’), Pascual, Rivas, Alberto Niño and Unai (Arnedo, 64 ‘).

Berceo: Michael; Cerezo, Asier, Diego (Rodrigo, 59 ‘), Fernando (Miguel, 71’), Dani Viguera, Óscar García, Pablo, Raúl, Aguirre (Samuel, 59 ‘) and Pablo Gil.

Goals: 0-1 (32 ‘): Pablo. 1-1 (39 ‘): Diego Uceda. 2-1 (52 ‘): Javi. 3-1 (78 ‘): Pascual.

Referee: Van den Hende Jiménez, Riojan school. Yellow to Unai, David, Sergio; and Pablo.

Incidents: San Miguel.

River Ebro ends the season by beating Berceo in San Miguel and thus reaping the leadership of subgroup E. With the goal of remaining in the Third RFEF already accomplished, both teams jumped onto the pitch with the intention of finalizing the championship in the first position. Eduardo Gajate’s pupils struck first through Pablo, but the locals reacted immediately and tied the light soon after through Uceda. After the break, the rojiblancos put one more march and managed to turn the electronic with the goals of Javi and Pascual.

Pradejón – Comillas CF (Sunday at 17:00)

CD Tedeón – Villegas (Sunday at 17:00)

Calasancio – Agoncillo (Sunday at 17:00)

Alberite – Vianés (Sunday at 17:30)

Next round Group 16, Subgroup E

This weekend the competition ends. CD Berceo, River Ebro and Vianés have guaranteed permanence in the Third RFEF. The fourth place will be disputed between Agoncillo and CD Tedeón.