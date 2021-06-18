Matches and results of Group 15, Subgroups C and D

The regular season ended with the promotion to Second RFEF of Peña Sport de Tafalla and AD San ​​Juan de Pamplona. On Saturday the 19th at 5:30 p.m. the final of the promotion playoff is played with the last place at stake between Betiz Kozkor and Ardoi.

Matches and results of Group 15, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Beti Onak 1 – Baztán 1

Beti Onak: Julen, Sabalza (Ilundain, 54 ‘), Gastón, Mario, Eguilaz, Ceballos, Izura (Borja, 62’), Olleta (Óscar Pérez, 54 ‘), Tellería (Manero, 62’), Elizalde, Jon Lasarte (Manuel, 46 ‘).

Baztan: Burguete, Agirre, Andoni, Joseba (Zoco, 73 ‘), Ibai, Luis Urrutia (Eloi Axel, 56’), Dendarieta (Imanol, 73 ‘), Álvaro, Lizartza, Óscar Elorza (Julián Urrutia, 56’), Mikel Ariztia (Azpiroz, 56 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (26 ‘): Elizalde. 1-1 (93 ‘): Eloi Axel Singa.

Referee: Fernández de Arcaya Aramburu (Navarrese school). Yellow for local Lasarte and visitors Ibai, Mikel Ariztia and Álvaro.

Incidents: Experts (Villava), in front of fifty spectators.

Tables in the last meeting of the season in Peritos, with the stark contrast between the local happiness for the permanence and the sadness of a Baztán descended but that at least added in its last displacement. In a quiet duel, the locals went ahead in the first period but the drive of the Baztán team found its reward almost in the last play of the night, when Eloi Axel put the tables.

Txantrea 1 – Bidezarra 2

Subiza Cendea de Galar – Lourdes (Saturday at 18:00)

River Ega – Fontellas (Saturday at 18:00)

Corellano – Peña Azagresa (Saturday at 18:00)

Next round Group 15, Subgroup E

Lourdes – Txantrea (Saturday June 26, 11:00)

Baztán – River Ega (Saturday June 26, 17:00)

Fontellas – Subiza Cendea de Galar (Sunday June 27, 18:00)

Peña Azagresa – Beti Onak (to be determined)

Bidezarra – Corellano (to be determined)