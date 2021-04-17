Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup C (Direct promotion)

Andratx 2 – PE Sant Jordi 1

Ibiza Pitiusas Islands – Formentera (Sunday April 18 at 12:00)

Constància – Platges de Calvià (Sunday, April 18 at 12:00)

Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup D (Promotion promotion)

Portamany 1 – Santany 2

Portmany: Joan; Niki, Olmedo (Joan Marí, 75 ‘), Tenza, Romero (Expósito, 85’), Soldat (Rober, 75 ‘), Gabri (Luna, 63’), Íñiguez, Colomer, Hurtado and Mora.

Santany: Amengual; Kane, Barroso, Vecina, Pepi (Nicoli, 74 ‘), Bicho, Rubio (Manresa, 87’), Guillem, Javi Castedo (Mercadal, 87 ‘), Herreros and Sorell (Hugo, 60’).

Goals: 0-1 (50 ‘): Bug. 0-2 (79 ‘): Blond. 1-2 (93 ‘): Mora, from a penalty.

Referee: Muntaner Ruiz, Balearic. He admonished the locals Tenza (2A, 50 ‘) and Joan Marí; and the visitor Sorell.

Incidents: Sant Antoni. About 100 spectators.

Entertaining match in Sant Antoni until Santanyí scored his first goal. Then came the expulsion of Pablo Tenza and the visitors took advantage of it to sentence with a second goal. The 1-2 came in added time and without Portmany having time to react.

Manacor 2 – San Rafael 1

Manacor: Aaron; Gallardo, Joan Marí (Tomeu, 62 ‘), Joan Roig, Nico, Biel Gili (Mauri, 81’), Tolo Sancho, Codina, Gari, Álex Álvarez (pere, 81 ‘) and Sergio Mut (Jaume Moyà, 44’) .

San Rafael: Joke; Armada, Karim (Jordi Serra, 79 ‘), Alberto Durán, Ndao (Walter, 68’), Antonio Archidona, Marcos Corral, Cappellino (Thodoros, 68 ‘), Raúl García (mateo, 68’), De las Heras and Orozco .

Goals: 1-0 (41 ‘): Nico. 1-1 (77 ‘): Orozco. 2-1 (78 ‘): Biel Gili.

Referee: Mu Mascaró Cardona, from the Balearic Islands. He admonished the locals Gari, Codina, Joan Roig and Aarón; and visitors Orozco, De las Heras and Chanza. Red to Jaime Mut (local coach, 57 ‘) and David Mut (second coach, 81’).

Incidents: Na Capellera. About 100 spectators.

A goal from Biel Gili decided the match at Na Capellera. It was a very intense confrontation. Nico opened the scoring in the final stretch of the first half, while Orozco reflected on the scoreboard the visitor’s reaction after the break. The greater local effectiveness ended up sentencing the duel.

Collarense – Mallorca B (Saturday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 11, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Genoa – Llosetense (Saturday, April 17 at 6:00 p.m.)

Felanitx – Santa Catalina Atlético (Sunday, April 18 at 12:00)

Ferriolense – Alcúdia (Sunday April 18 at 12:00)

Sóller – Esporles (Sunday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m.)

Cardassar – Binissalem (Sunday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m.)



Next round Group 11, Subgroup C

Formentera – Constància

PE Sant Jordi – Ibiza Pitiusas Islands

Platges de Calvià – Andratx

Next round Group 11, Subgroup D

San Rafael – Collarense

Santanyí – Manacor

Mallorca B – Portmany

Next round Group 11, Subgroup E

Esporles – Genoa

Binissalem – Sóller

Santa Catalina Atlético – Cardassar

Alcúdia – Felanitx

Llosetense – Ferriolense