Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup C (Promotion)
San Roque de Lepe – Ceuta (Sunday at 12:00)
Salerm Cosmetics Puente Genil – Xerez Deportivo (Sunday at 18:30)
Lucena City – Xerez CD (Sunday at 7:00 p.m.)
Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)
Utrera – Rota (Sunday at 12:00)
Pozoblanco – Los Barrios (Sunday at 17:00)
Córdoba B – Antoniano (Sunday at 18:00)
Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup E (Permanence)
Sevilla C – Cabecense (Postponed)
The match scheduled for Saturday, April 24, which opened the day in Group 10, was postponed due to the appearance of a case of coronavirus in the second branch of Seville.
La Palma – Arcos (Sunday at 12:00)
Coria – Lebrijana (Sunday at 12:00)
Gerena – Conil (Postponed due to covid-19 in visitors)
Castilleja (Rest)
Next round Group 10, Subgroup C
Ceuta – Salerm Cosmetics Puente Genil (May 2)
Xerez Deportivo – City of Lucena (May 2)
Xerez CD – San Roque de Lepe (May 2)
Next round Group 10, Subgroup D
Antoniano – Pozoblanco (May 2)
Los Barrios – Utrera (May 2)
Rota – Córdoba B (May 2)
Next round Group 10, Subgroup E
Lebrijana – Castilleja (May 2)
Arcos – Coria (May 2)
Conil – Sevilla C (May 2)
Cabecense – La Palma (May 2)
Gerena (Rest)
