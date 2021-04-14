Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup C (Promotion)

San Roque de Lepe 0 – Xerez CD 1

CD San ​​Roque de Lepe: David Robador; Juanjo Mateo, Álex Carmona, Antonio López, Fernandito (Borja Jiménez, 69´), Joel, Camacho, Juan Gómez (Montenegro, 83´), Pablo Ortiz (Javi Medina, 75´), Abeledo and Nané (Becken, 82´) .

Xerez CD: Salvi; Joselito (Verdú, 75´), Dani Jurado, Pato, Juanca, Javi Forjan (Orihuela, 85´), Lolo Garrido, Juanito (Palacios, 63´), Lucas Correa, Carlos Calvo (Chuma, 75´) and Dani Lainez ( Gonzalo, 63 ‘).

Goal: 0-1 (94´): Chuma

Referee: Naranjo Marín, from the Seville delegation. Yellow cards to the local Antonio López; and the visitors Lucas Correa, Dani Jurado and Joselito.

Incidents: City of Lepe Stadium. About 300 spectators.

A goal from Chuma in the last play of the game and a miraculous hand from Salvi, two minutes from the end, gave three important and valuable points to a Xerez who was allied with fortune although he showed more effectiveness than his rival. San Roque de Lepe deserved better luck, as they had good goal options to change the final result on the scoreboard. Before the game, a minute of silence was kept for the former Sant Roque de Lepe player, Ángel Ortiz.

Salerm Cosmetics Puente Genil 1 – Ceuta 1

Salerm Cosmetics Puente Genil: Cristian Agredano, Edu Chía, Manolo Cano, Siles, Iván Henares, Joseca (Carmona, 49 ‘), Jonathan, Jorge García (Yimi, 70’), Felix Chenkam, Salva Vegas (Canty, 46 ‘), Christian López (Ezequiel Lamarca , 77 ‘).

Ceuta: Isi, Benji, Jalid, Víctor González, Hinojosa (Chakir, 92 ‘), Ismael César (León, 92’), Jaime, Misffut (Aisar, 81 ‘), Reina, Melo (Castro, 75’), Capa.

Goals: 1-0 (75 ‘): Canty. 1-1 (88 ‘): Carmona, own goal.

Referee: Álvarez Dorado (Andalusian school). Yellow to Iván Henares and Capa.

Incidents: Manuel Polinario. About 375 spectators.

Tables to start the second phase. Even the first period, with the locals asking Salva Vegas for a penalty. In the second period the locals little by little took over the fight until the gunman opened the scoring a quarter of an hour from the end. The Cordobans promised them happily, but the mackerel group went on the attack. Benji had the equalizer in a shot saved by Agredano, but he would find it with good fortune in the 88th minute, a goal by Carmona in his goal.

City of Lucena – Xerez Deportivo (Postponed)

The appearance of several positive cases for covid-19 in the visitors forces the postponement of the meeting.

Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup D (Promotion of promotion)

Cordoba B 2 – Rota 0

Cordoba B: Julián, Núñez, Álex Sánchez, Diego Domínguez (Fran Gómez, 71 ‘), Moyano, Marcelo (Feria, 87’), Puga (Guti, 87 ‘), Visus, Álex Marín, Diego García (Migue, 60’), Meléndez (Veloso, 60 ‘).

Broken: Manu López, Zequi, Tete, Parra (Del Río, 56 ‘), Heredia, Orihuela (Herrero, 56’), Ramón (Marchena, 81 ‘), Paco Borrego, Manu Heredia (Juanlu, 88’), Eloy, Guille (Luis Lara, 56 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (18 ‘): Diego Domínguez. 2-0 (28 ‘): Diego Domínguez. 3-0 (90 ‘): Álex Marín.

Referee: Fernández Rodríguez (Granada school). Yellow to the local Veloso and to the visitor Jorge Herrero.

Incidents: El Arcángel Stadium. About 200 spectators over a permitted capacity of 400.

Gala stage for the subsidiary in its premiere at home in the second league phase. Diego Domínguez was the great protagonist with a double in the opening half hour that paved the way for local triumph. The green and white quarry showed its credentials with a somewhat more even second period and with a lot of rain on the Caliphate Coliseum. First place in group D for the Córdoba subsidiary.

Utrera 2 – Los Barrios 0

CD Utrera: Ayala, Cachana, Trabazo, Lua (Ranchero, 70´), Jairo, Rubén Cruz (Rober, 80´), Contreras (Fernando, 85´), Alex Del Río, Moisés, Maqueda and Plusco (Morilla, 85´).

UD Los Barrios: Benito del Valle, Adrián (Yeray, 60´), Mous, Ussama, Kaya (Regino, 74´), Alberto Ramos, Richard (Alex Trujillo, 80´), Bouba, Seidu (Diawara, 74´), Rivero (Franshesco, 74 ‘), Ekedo.

Goals: 1-0 (6 ‘): Rubén Cruz. 2-0 (68 ‘): Jairo.

Referee: Huertas Marqués (Andalusian school). Yellows to Contreras, Alex Ortiz (bench), Jesús Galván (coach), Jairo; Alberto Ramos, Seidu and Regino.

Incidents: Vistalegre. 200 spectators.

Placid victory for Utrera to open the second league inning. Los Barrios lost their first game of the second phase in a gray and vulgar match where they did not know how to overcome Utrera’s early goal at six minutes, a goal from Rubén from long distance. Keko Rosano’s men were never comfortable nor did they know how to overcome the Sevillian lines, which without making a great game, were enough to grant few opportunities and sentence in the second half, where Los Barrios did not finish reacting either.

Pozoblanco – Antoniano (Wednesday at 19:30)

Matches and results of Group 10, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Sevilla C 1 – Lebrijana 0

Seville C: Pablo, Capi, Pavón, Juanma (Abascal, 69 ‘), Jaime, Francis (Juan Andrés, 58’) (Diego, 78 ‘), Marcos, Guti (Calero, 69’), Iligs, Juanmi (Cristóbal, 78 ‘) , Port.

Lebrijana: Álvaro, Raúl Cabrera, Jony, Fran Utrera, Sánchez (Rubén, 63 ‘), Ordóñez, Migue Fernández (Rubén Zambrano, 70’), Aarón, Diego (Jaime, 63 ‘), Josep Ramon (Nono, 63’), Fran Jiménez (Loren, 70 ‘).

Goal: 1-0 (36 ‘): Francis.

Referee: López Salinas (Cadiz school). Yellow to Pavón, Puerto, Pablo, Cristóbal, Capi; Aarón, Jony, Josep Ramon, Sánchez, Carrillo (coach), Rubén Zambrano and Jaime.

Incidents: José Ramón Cisneros Palacios Sports City.

Victory by the minimum of the second branch of Seville against a Balona that ended up bitterly angry with the referee. A play by Sevilla C when the first period was ending found the collaboration of the Lebrijana defense to open the scoring. The visitors’ attempts in the second period went into limbo before the firm defense of Sevilla C.

Castilleja 1 – Cabecense 1

Castilleja: Adri; Moro, Cifu, Armenta, Fidel, Morillo; Pedro Jota, Guille, Varona (Sail, 71 ‘), Pavón; Wojcik (Escalante, 88 ‘).

Cabecense: Casas, Domínguez (Luna, 80 ‘), Bucarat (Vergara, 80’), Fernández, Torres (Ismael, 46 ‘), Lobo, Alonso (Francisco, 46’), Carlos García, León, Castillo, Jiménez (Díaz, 70 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (22 ‘): Moro. 1-1 (83 ‘): José María Fernández.

Referee: Mazuela stops (Andalusian school). Yellow to Pavón, Escalante, Cifu; Castillo, Ismael, León and Pedro García.

Incidents: Antonio Almendro. 225 spectators, reduced capacity.

The point is little known to the Castilleja team, who went ahead in the first period after a good start, with Moro’s success. The Cabecense was growing little by little in the resumption, drawing José María Fernández shortly after the referee annulled a goal to Wojcik for offside in a protested decision.

Gerena 3 – Arcos 0

Gerena: Fermín, Sedeño (Chacón, 72 ‘), Víctor, Tore, Vicente, Sergio (Alberto, 76’), Gabi (Lorente, 90 ‘), Perotti, Abel, Barrios, Samu Romero.

Bows: Lebrón, Javi (Olmo, 46 ​​’), José, Rosales, Eladio, Iván Romero (Pablo, 60′), Maqui (Arana, 60 ‘), Carretero, Álvaro (Garrido, 66’), Pablo (Eugenio, 64 ‘ ), Dani Guerrero.

Goals: 1-0 (5 ‘): Tore. 2-0 (23 ‘): Sergio Rodríguez. 3-0 (66 ‘): Perotti.

Referee: Martín Mora (Andalusian school). Yellow for Sergio, Víctor, Abel; Álvaro and Pablo.

Incidents: José Juan Romero. About 200 spectators.

Important victory for Gerena to start the second phase, overwhelming and enjoying it. Gerena dominated from the start, with an option from Perotti and the first goal from Tore. Sergio Rodríguez would not take long to widen the differences in the equator of the first period. Fight without fortune of Arcos and a goal from Perotti to sentence midway through the second half.

Coria – Conil (Wednesday at 20:00)

La Palma (rest)

Next round Group 10, Subgroup C

Ceuta – City of Lucena (Sunday 18 at 12:00)

Xerez Deportivo – San Roque de Lepe (Sunday 18 at 19:00)

Xerez CD – Salerm Cosmetics Puente Genil (Sunday 18 at 18:30)

Next round Group 10, Subgroup D

Antoniano – Utrera (Sunday 18 at 12:00)

Los Barrios – Córdoba B (Sunday 18 at 18:00)

Rota – Pozoblanco (Sunday 18 at 12:00)

Next round Group 10, Subgroup E

Conil – Castilleja (Sunday 18 at 18:30)

Cabecense – Gerena (Sunday 18 at 12:00)

Arcos – Sevilla C (Sunday 18 at 12:00)

Lebrijana – La Palma (Sunday 18 at 17:30)

Coria CF (rest)