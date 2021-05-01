Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup C (Promotion)

UD Somozas 2 – Alondras CF 1

UD Somozas: David, Cabarcos, Garrido, Leira, Toni, Iago (Dani Bellas, 74 ‘), Luis Nuño (Edu Otero, 87’), Alberto (Bruno, 74 ‘), Marcos Álvarez, Josito (Luis Rodríguez, 66’) and Pablo King.

Larks CF: Martín, Pablo, Manu Santos (Mauro, 63 ‘), Yhavé Prieto, Luismi, Iván Pérez (Sergio Santos, 63’), Millán (Adrián, 78 ‘), Varela, Aitor Díaz, Brais and Samu (Jonás, 63’) .

Goals: 1-0 (40 ‘) Luis Nuño. 1-1 (65 ‘) Luis Ri 2-1 (89’) Luis Rodríguez.

Referee: Rubén Extremadura Hernández, Galician school. He admonished Pablo Rey; Sergio Santos.

Somozas returned to the path of victory, who had not yet achieved a single point in this second phase. Those of Manuel Candocia knew of the importance of the game to recover feelings against the other weaker rival of this Subgroup C and they complied. In the first, Somozas was better, who tried to have control of the ball as he did in the first phase, but in the second Alondras went for the game and was about to get it: with 1-1 the game was opened, being able to decant for either of the two.

Bergantiños FC – Arosa SC (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Polvorín FC – CD Arenteiro (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Group 1, Subgroup D Matches and Results (Promotion Promotion)

Silva SD – Club Rápido Bouzas (Sunday at 12.30pm)

RC Deportivo Fabril – CD Estradense (Sunday at 4.15pm)

Racing Club Villalbés – CD Choco (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup E (Permanence)

UD Paiosaco-Hierros – CD Ribadumia (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

SD Fisterra – Ourense UD (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

CSD Arzúa – Ourense CF (Sunday at 5:00 p.m.)

Viveiro CF – CD Barco (Sunday at 5.30pm)

CD As Pontes – UD Atios (Sunday at 5.30pm)

Student AG – CD Pontellas (Sunday at 6:00 p.m.)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup C

Arosa SC – UD Somozas

CD Arenteiro – Bergantiños FC

Alondras CF – Polvorín FC

Next round Group 1, Subgroup D

CD Choco – Silva SD

CD Estradense – Club Racing Villalbés

Club Rapido Bouzas – RC Deportivo Fabril

Next round Group 1, Subgroup E

CD As Pontes – UD Ourense

CD Ribadumia – SD Fisterra

Ourense CF – UD Paiosaco

CD Barco – CSD Arzúa

CD Pontellas – Viveiro CF

UD Atios – Student AG