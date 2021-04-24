Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup C (Promotion)

Arosa 2 – Powder magazine FC 1

Arosa: Cobo; Cotilla, Fontán, Pedro García (Horacio, 87 ‘), Pedro Beda (Fajardo, 87’), Mon, Martín, Javi Piay, Sidibe, Kilian (Javi Otero, 67 ‘) and Roberto (Julio Rey, 67’).

Powder keg: Julen; Asier (Gabarre, 74 ‘), Dani Vidal, Jesús, Marcos (Martín López, 65’), Escobar, Manu Núñez, Torrado, Antón, Christian and Novo.

Goals: 1-0 (62 ‘): Mon. 2-0 (92 ‘): Javi Otero. 2-1 (95 ‘): Christian.

Referee: Casanova Cudeiro, callego school. Amarilla a Martín, Pedro García, Javi Otero, Cobo; Asier, Vidal, Manu Núñez, Novo, Gabarre and Antón.

Incidents: To Lomba.

Third consecutive victory for an Arosa that clings to the dream of promotion. The first half was very even, with a lot of midfield and few clear scoring opportunities. After the break, the Pontevedra team took the lead with a brilliant free-kick from Mon that sent the ball into the squad of the goal defended by Julen. In the discount, Javi Otero sentenced the crash, although Christian would make up the score for the Polvorín in the last minute of the duel.

Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup E (Permanence)

Ribadumia 3 – CSD Arzúa 0

Ribadumia: Pazos; Abal, David (Óscar Martínez, 56 ‘), Alejandro (Rubén, 81’), Soto (Satur, 71 ‘), González (David Gómez, 56’), Domingo, Charles, Pablo, Santiago (Eloy, 81 ‘) and Churches.

Arzúa: Marqueta; Dani Blanco, Queiruga, Santi Taboada (Delgado, 46 ​​’), Tomé, Álex Vázquez (Fuentes, 77′), Otero (Borja, 46 ‘), Marcos García, Vivito, Brais and Iker.

Goals: 1-0 (20 ‘): Abal. 2-0 (43 ‘): Charles. 3-0 (86 ‘): Sunday.

Referee: García Rodríguez, Galician school. Amarilla a Soto, Abal, Pablo; Iker and Dani Blanco.

Incidents: Senra.

The Ribadumia keeps alive the dream of permanence after imposing with solvency an Arzúa who was not at all comfortable in A Senra. The Pontevedra team had a very good first half in which the crash was practically sentenced. The locals went ahead in the 20th minute with a shot from Abal. The Coruña team looked for the equalizer before the break, but it would be Charles who would land in the middle of the electronic mail a few minutes from the end of the first act. After the break, Arzúa put on one more march and fought to get into the game, but with the visitors overturned, Domingo would mark the third and final for Ribadumia.

Ourense CF 3 – Viveiro 0

Ourense CF: Juanvi; Braganza, Sanchís, Ebuka, César (Alfonso, 78 ‘), Jeri (Nestao, 78’), Borja Domingo (Óscar, 81 ‘), Julio (Costa, 73’), Andoni (Cássio, 73 ‘), Hassane and Tapha .

Viveiro: Kidron; Pereira, Redondo (Louzao, 80 ‘), Nicolás, Rolle, Jaime, Serantes (Pernas, 75’), Rey (Dani; ontes, 80 ‘), Pablo, Asier (Arturo, 58’) and Xoel (Nico, 75 ‘) ).

Goals: 1-0 (35 ‘): July. 2-0 (69 ‘): July. 3-0 (75 ‘): Ebuka.

Referee: Espasandín Cores, Galician school. Yellow to Braganza; Nicolás and Jaime.

Incidents: Or Couto.

Third consecutive victory for an Ourense CF that is placed at the top of the table. The first half was very even, with many occasions by two teams that bet on an offensive game in O Couto. Rubén Domínguez’s pupils went ahead before the break with a heads up very well solved by Julio. After the resumption, Viveiro took a step forward, but it was the locals who put land in the middle on the scoreboard with another goal from Julio, who was clearly the star of the match. Ebuka scored the third and final after a corner kick.

