Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Student Vista Alegre 0 – Powder magazine 0

Fabril 0 – Fisterra 0

Bergantiños 0 – Viveiro 0

As Pontes 0 – Somozas 4

Racing Villalbés 2 – Paiosaco 0

Arzúa 0 – Silva 0

Group 1, Subgroup B Matches and Results

Rapido de Bouzas 2 – CD Arenteiro 2

Fast of Bouzas: Vogado, Barbeito, Pazos (Fondevila, 76 ‘), Iago, Rey, Lede, Rubén (Rodríguez, 66’), Barbeito (Bernardez, 80 ‘), Miguel, Vázquez (Pereira, 66’) and Araujo (Diego, 76 ‘).

CD Arenteiro: Diego, Novoa, Portela, Alexandre, Magisano (Germán, 69 ‘), Pazos (Torres, 89’), Cisse, Zanelli, Naveira, Eimil and Presas (Arce, 79 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (3 ‘): Zanelli. 0-2 (63 ‘): Pazos. 1-2 (68 ‘): King. 2-2 (90 ‘): Zanelli (pp).

Referee: Garcia Gómez. He admonished Vogado, Miguel, Barbeito, Lede, Pereira; Cisse, Pazos and Dam. He sent off Portela (67 ‘) for a double warning.

Incidents: Baltasar Pujales.

The visitors, who finished with one man less, failed to take all three points from their visit to the Rapido de Bouzas due to an unfortunate goal from Zanelli, who overtook Arenteiro only to start the match.

Pontellas 0 – Ourense CF 0

Pontellas: Puente, Pablo, Francisco, Paramos, Michael, Alonso (Rodríguez, 87 ‘), Fernando, Calviño (Yago, 89’), Rubén Vicente, Iago and Taboada (Alejandro Juan, 80 ‘).

Ourense: Sergio, Braganza, Sanchis, Nwenyi, César (Clothes, 70 ‘), Lorenzo (Andoni, 63’), Ramos (Santiso, 79 ‘), Domingo, Costa, Gómez (Kanteh, 46’) and De Goes.

Referee: Gonzalez Franco. He admonished Paramos, Francisco, Taboada; Sanchis and Ramos.

Incidents: San Campio.

Rubén Domínguez’s men were not successful in the face of goal, neither were the locals, and neither did they know how to take advantage of their opportunities and take the three points on the penultimate day. Ourense will be bottom one more week.

CD Ribadumia 2 – Arosa SC 1

CD Ribadumia: Pazos. Pablo, Vazquez, Fandiño (Alejandro, 19 ‘), Rubén (Bernardez, 88’), Oscar (Gómez, 67 ‘), Saturnino, Do Vale, José Ramón (Lorenzo, 67’), Padin and Iglesias.

Arosa SC: Taboas, Cotilla, Fontan (Santiago, 88 ‘), Campillo, Beda, Rey (Otero, 71’), Vives (Sanabria, 88 ‘), Martín, Sidibe (Pedro, 59′), Villaverde and Fajardo (Roberto, 46 ​​’) ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (30 ‘): Fajardo. 1-1 (46 ‘): Rubén. 2-1 (90 ‘): Bernardez.

Referee: Oliveira God. He admonished José Ramón, Saturnino, Do Vale; Sibide and Fajardo. He sent off Campillo (88 ‘) and Martín (90’) for double warning.

Incidents: To Senra.

Comeback ‘in extremis’ of the locals before the visit to A Senra del Arosa. Bernardez, from eleven meters, beat Taboas and left the three points in the local fiefdom in an entertaining and highly contested derby. A game from you to you that anyone could take.

Ourense 3 – Atios 1

Ourense: Sampayo, álvaro, Veiga, Vieytes (Sanin, 69 ‘), Hugo, Rubén (Villarino, 69’), Quevedo (Miguel, 61 ‘), Gil, De Dios (Alberto Marcos, 88’), Nieves and Nicolás.

Atios: Diego, Lezcano, Cristian, Héctor, Estefan, Jonatan, De Paz, Carlos (Iglesias, 80 ‘), Piñeiro (Javier, 59’), Odilo Andrés (Marcos, 59 ‘) and Pacheco (Mintegui, 59’).

Goals: 1-0 (54 ‘): Rubén (p). 2-0 (59 ‘): Hugo. 3-0 (74 ‘): Gil. 3-1 (77 ‘): Mintegui.

Referee: Castro Alarcón. He admonished Jonatan and Iglesias.

Incidents: Or Couto.

It was difficult for Fernando Curras’ men to catch the rhythm but, thanks to the good offensive work in the second half, they added another victory and managed to break their bad dynamics. Atios closed the gap, after being three goals behind, but the three points remained in O Couto.

CD Barco 2 – CD Choco 0

CD Boat: Oviedo, Vicente, Rubio, Navarro, El Harrak, Vales, Martín (Alonso, 59 ‘), David (Villar, 66’), De Pedro, Vera (Bazo, 77 ‘) and Calvo.

CD Choco: Cortegoso, Santos, Yago (Rial, 59 ‘), Suarez, Carlos, Rafael, Antonio (Doval, 77’), Monroy, De Francisco, Simao and Figueroa (Reyes, 59 ‘).

Goals: 1-0 (24 ‘): David. 2-0 (68 ‘): Alonso.

Referee: Martínez Santos. He admonished El Harrak, David, De Pedro, Ivan; Simao and Suarez. Direct red to Doval (90 ‘) and sent Villar (90’) off for a double warning.

Incidents: Calabagueiros.

El Barco achieved a very important victory in the debut of Iván González as coach of the Valdeorras team. He went ahead thanks to David Álvarez and certified the victory thanks to Rodri Alonso in the second half.

Alondras 1 – Estradense 1

Larks: Cameselle, Pablo, Manuel, Prieto, Rincon (Vilariño, 89 ‘), Ivan (Sergio, 75’), Nores, Varela, Diaz, Brais and Freire.

Straddle: Diego, Calvo (Vicente, 83 ‘), Bellido (Vilar, 75’), Rey (Muñiz, 62 ‘), Martín, Carban, Vázquez, Piñeiro (Taboada, 62’), Vidal, Ubeira and Porrua (Casal, 83 ‘).

Goals: 0-1 (15 ‘): Calvo (p). 1-1 (42 ‘): Varela.

Referee: Figueiredo Comesaña. He admonished Diego, Nores, Prieto; Rey, Bellido, Vidal, Porrua and Ubeira.

Incidents: O Morrazo.

Distribution of points in O Morrazo that allows Alondras to certify their mathematical classification to play the promotion phase. Calvo, from eleven meters, overtook the visitors but Varela, before the break, put the tables on a scoreboard that would no longer be modified.

Next round of Group 1, Subgroup A

Viveiro – Fabril

Somozas – Bergantiños

Paiosaco – As Pontes

Silva – Racing Villalbés

Powder magazine – Arzúa

Fisterra – Vista Alegre Student

Next round of Group 1, Subgroup B

CD Arenteiro – CD Ribadumia

Ourense CF – Rapido de Bouzas

CD Choco – Pontellas

Atios – CD Barco

Estradense – Ourense

Arosa SC – Alondras