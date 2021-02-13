Matches and results of Group 1, Subgroup A

Tinderbox 0 – Bergantiños 1

Powder keg: Julen, Asier (Martín López, 62 ‘), Nicolás, Daniel Vidal, Torrado, Quindimil, Christian, Iago Novo, Morais (Guitián, 70’), Núñez (Gabarre, 82 ‘), Escobar.



Bergantiños: Brais, Diego Vela, Aarón, Abel Martínez (Jorge Cano, 63 ‘), Iago López, Pablo Agullo, Carlos López (Tari, 75’), Miguel Duque (Concheiro, 75 ‘), Remeseiro, Yelco, Lamelas (Uzal, 63 ‘).



Goals: 0-1 (49 ‘): Carlos López.



Referee: Elena Casal Fernández, Galician school. He admonished Iago Novo, Núñez, Julen; Pablo Agullo, Lamelas, Carlos López, Aarón, Remeseiro and Tari.



Two of the big favorites were measured in subgroup A and Bergantiños took the victory from A Cheda with the solitary goal of Carlos López. The one from Ares advanced to his at the beginning of the second half and the scoreboard did not move so that the Bergantiños moved away from the Polvorín in the second position of the qualifying table.

Arzúa 0 – Fisterra 1

Arzúa: Marqueta, Daniel Blanco (Iván García, 71 ‘), Jorge Tomé, Pedreira, Pedro Delgado, Suárez (Lodeiro, 86’), Eiro (Sergio Otero, 71 ‘), Borja, Alberto Blanco (Queiruga, 71’), Taboada ( Casal, 56 ‘), Hurtado.



Fisterra: Bouzón, Bilal, Pablo Vigo, Aarón López, Nathaniel, Diego (Herbert, 61 ‘), Aarón Fernández, Julián López, Ramos, Eloy (Marcos, 74’), Capelo (Marcote, 71 ‘).



Goals: 0-1 (53 ‘): Capelo.



Referee: Luis Lois Carro, Galician school. He admonished Daniel Blanco, Marqueta, Otero, Borja; Nathaniel, Herbert, Pablo Vigo, Aarón López.



Fisterra breaks their negative streak with an important away victory against an Arzúa who have not just achieved good results in the last days. The visitors poke their heads out of the late positions.

Racing Villalbés – E. Vista Alegre (Sunday at 16:15)

As Pontes – RC Deportivo Fabril (Sunday at 16:30)

Paiosaco – Somozas (Sunday at 17:00)

Silva – Viveiro (Postponed by Covid-19)

Group 1, Subgroup B matches and results

Ourense 2 – CD Ribadumia 0

Boat – Rapido Bouzas (Saturday at 18:30)

Estradense – Ourense CF (Sunday at 12:00)

UD Atios – CD Choco (Sunday at 16:30)

Arosa – Pontellas (Sunday at 17:00)

Alondras – Arenteiro (Sunday at 17:00)

Next round Group 1, Subgroup A

Fabril – Bergantiños

E. Vista Alegre – As Pontes

Fisterra – Racing Villalbés

Viveiro – Arzúa

Somozas – Silva

Paiosaco – Powder Keg

Next round Group 1, Subgroup B

Rapid Bouzas – Pontellas

Ribadumia – Boat

Arenteiro – Ourense

Ourense CF – Alondras

Choco – Estradense

Atios – Arosa