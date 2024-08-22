The Democratic National Convention of the United States had its third day this Wednesday, August 21, a day in which one of the central themes was immigration. In addition, Tim Walz’s speech was expected to confirm his nomination as Kamala Harris’s running mate on the road to the White House.

According to the criteria of

One of the first to speak out publicly was the California congressman, Pete Aguilarchairman of the House Democratic Caucus and the highest-ranking Latino in Congress, also made a speech Bill Clinton and the long awaited Tim Walzgovernor of Minnesota.

These political figures were joined by the charismatic presenter Oprah WinfreyFind out here what each of them said in their speeches.

Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz delivers remarks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention Photo:EFE Share

Congressman Pete Aguilar said Kamala Harris will ‘fight for paths to citizenship’ for undocumented migrants

California Congressman Pete Aguilar, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and the highest-ranking Latino in Congressassured that If Kamala Harris becomes president, she will “fight for paths to citizenship” for undocumented migrants in the country.

Share House Democratic Chairman Pete Aguilar delivers remarks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention Photo:EFE

Aguilar said that Republican candidate Donald Trump “will never understand” the vision of candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, who will give her acceptance speech for the nomination tomorrow in Chicago.

“All he (Trump) understands is chaos and division. He talks about separating American families, pitting neighbor against neighbor and community against community,” Aguilar said.

“We don’t have to choose between a secure border and building America for all. With President Harris, we can have both,” said the California congressman.

“Our union is more perfect when dreamers become doctors, teachers, construction workers or members of our Armed Forces,” Aguilar said in reference to the beneficiaries of the DACA program, an executive action that gives legal status – but not a path to citizenship – to dreamers. migrants who arrived in the country irregularly when they were minors.

Bill Clinton jokes about McDonald’s

Former US President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) delivered one of the most captivating speeches of the night, improvising and joking about how Kamala Harris, if elected, will have broken his record as the president who has spent the most time in a McDonald’s.

The vice president worked in a fast food chain establishment when she was studying, an experience that has been mentioned several times at the Democratic Convention in Chicago, in an attempt to define her as a defender of the working class.

“As a young woman, Harris worked at McDonald’s and greeted everyone with a beaming smile and asked, ‘How can I help you? ‘ Now she’s at the pinnacle of power and she still asks the same question,” Clinton said.

Former US President Bill Clinton delivers a speech during the third night of the Democratic National Convention Photo:EFE Share

“I’ll be very happy when she enters the White House as president, because she will break my record as the president who spent the most time at McDonald’s,” the former president added.

Clinton began her speech by thanking US President Joe Biden for his “courage, compassion, class, service and sacrifice” in deciding to end his presidential campaign after internal pressure from his party and paving the way for Harris.

For the rest of his speech, the Arkansas politician stressed the importance of the November elections and said that the United States faces “a clear choice” between two different visions for the country. “Kamala Harris is the candidate for the people and the other guy has only shown that he thinks of himself,” he declared.

Clinton, who made several off-the-cuff remarks, also found time to take a dig at Republican candidate Donald Trump’s age.

“Two days ago I turned 78, I am the oldest man in my family in four generations. And the only thing I want to brag about is that I am still younger than Donald Trump,” he said, causing laughter from the audience.

Governor Tim Walz accepts Democratic nomination to be vice president



Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz delivers remarks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention Photo:EFE Share

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination on Wednesday to run for vice president alongside Kamala Harris.

“It is the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States,” Walz said to standing ovations from the crowd at a Chicago stadium hosting the Democratic National Convention.

Walz began his speech thanking Harris for trusting him and inviting him to be part of the campaign. He also thanked Biden for “four years of strong and historic leadership,” prompting sporadic chants from the crowd of “thanks, Joe.”

“We’re all here tonight for one beautiful and simple reason: We love this country,” Walz said.

Walz described herself as “a real person who can make a real difference” and touted her advocacy for Social Security, reproductive rights and public aid for education.

“Kamala Harris is ready. Our job now, for everyone watching, is to get in the trenches and block and defend inch by inch, with every yard, with every call, with every knock on the door, with every five-dollar donation,” the governor said.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate also defended regulations on the trend of weapons and recalled that he is a hunter and a much better one than many of the Republican congressmen with whom he worked for more than a decade as a legislator in Washington.

Oprah Winfrey urges to choose ‘joy’ and catapult Harris to the White House

Share Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, producer, actress, author, and media owner Photo:EFE

Charismatic presenter Oprah Winfrey, one of the most important figures in popular culture in the United States, urged this Wednesday to choose “joy” and catapult Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House.

In an impassioned speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Oprah told an enthusiastic audience: “Let’s choose truth. Let’s choose honor and let’s choose joy!”

Winfrey highlighted Harris’s origins, noting that Americans will soon be teaching their children how the daughter of two migrants, an Indian woman and a Jamaican man, “grew up to become the 47th president of the United States.”

“That’s the best thing about America,” he said as the crowd applauded and chanted “USA, USA!”

*With information from EFE