The bus drivers of tourism maintain the protest for the third day in a row with a cut in the area of ​​Constitución, which generates complications in the traffic at the beginning of this Thursday.

From Monday morning, the vehicles were installed in the area making a partial cut, which keeps reduced to just two lanes the avenues San Juan and 9 de Julio, generating problems in circulation.

The units interrupt the traffic in San Juan, between Lima and Bernardo de Irigoyen, and in the 9 de Julio and San Juan, southbound. They are also closed income to Highway 9 de Julio sur and Highway 25 de Mayo from 9 de Julio.

On Wednesday, the owners submitted a petition to the Ministry of Tourism, in charge of Matías Lammens, although they demand to have a meeting with the authorities to unblock the conflict.

The main claim is for the two-year extension of the expiration date of the vehicles for tourist transport, due to the fact that due to the restrictions due to the coronavirus during the last time the activity was totally paralyzed

Protest of long distance bus owners on Av. 9 Julio and San Juan. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

“We can’t get anyone to attend to us”Silvia complained in TN, the owner of a bus agency. The autoconvocados promise to maintain the protest until they get a response from the Government.

In addition, they evaluate toughen measures and add more vehicles to the protest in the area – there are currently 20 units – and make total traffic cuts.

Carriers are also demanding State aid due to the paralysis of activity due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic and that shopping tours are legalized for the provinces that come to the City of Buenos Aires.

In May, the owners lifted the force measure after a meeting with Lammens and Transport Ministers Alexis Guerrera. However, that dialogue seems to have been cut off and at the moment there is no solution to the conflict.

Another protest

From 8 in the morning, in the Aeroparque area, workers laid off from Latam will gather to make a caravan to Yrigoyen 250, where the headquarters of the Ministry of Transportation is located.

The protest is to call for the 2,000 jobs that were lost after the airline shutdown.

AFG