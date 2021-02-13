The coronavirus pandemic is getting a boost from the rapid spread of the mutations. Experts now see an increased risk of infection for children.

Berlin – An end to the coronavirus pandemic is still not in sight, the discovery of the mutation should make it a long way off, even for many experts. If Michael Meyer-Hermann has his way, a third wave, triggered by mutations, could soon be emerging in Germany. Experts want to have observed in other countries that this time many children also contract the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Expert fears third wave due to mutation

Like the physicist and mathematician Michael Meyer-Hermann from the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in an interview with the mirror explained, the vaccinations that have been running for a few weeks could not protect against rapid infection dynamics. Immunization of the younger population is necessary for this. The warm temperatures that will soon set in could also only inhibit spread – and thus a possible third wave – to a limited extent.

But precisely this so urgently needed herd immunity could perhaps never occur on its own, because as experts have now found out, mutations of the coronavirus can cause another disease even after an infection has already been overcome. The first countries, such as Great Britain, are already feeling increasing numbers of infections caused by a mutation. If the expert Michael Meyer-Hermann has his way, the current measures of the German federal government are not sufficient for this reason.

Coronavirus: more children infected by mutation? Expert paints a gloomy picture

“The current measures are not sufficient to stop the exponential spread of the new variant,” explains the expert to the Mirror. Accordingly, a third wave is inevitable. As the portal further reports, it should already be apparent, among other things, in Israel that more and more children are getting sick with the virus mutation. Probably because many adults in the country have already been vaccinated. But Great Britain is also seeing an increase in sick children, many of whom are now being treated in clinics.

As the portal reported, citing doctors from the Pediatric Society and a report from the British Medical Journal, more than 50,000 children and teenagers in Israel were said to have tested positive for the virus in January alone. The proportion of children who are under ten years old but who have been infected with the coronavirus since December has risen by almost a quarter. For this reason, children under the age of 16 are now to be vaccinated with a vaccine in Israel, even though it has not been tested at all for children, let alone approved.

Third wave of the coronavirus? Mutation is also spreading rapidly in Germany

But the number of people infected with a corona mutation is also rising sharply in Germany and a third wave of the corona pandemic is to be feared. As early as Thursday, the city of Düsseldorf announced that one in five infections can now be traced back to being infected by a mutant. “» There is no reason to assume that the development in Germany should be fundamentally different from that in other countries, “explains Florian Klein, Director of the Institute for Virology in Cologne mirror. For this reason, the expert Meyer-Hermann also suspected that the infection process in Germany could be controlled by mutations as early as March.