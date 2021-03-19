Just closing up is not the right way: In the second year of the pandemic, people can decide for themselves how risky they think the shoe store is, says Christian Deutschländer.

Munich – The incidences are increasing, the third wave is running, this time it will be dangerous for the unvaccinated generations under 70, 80. The low hospitalization and the falling death rate – two to six weeks later – still reflect the break of the second wave, so they are unfortunately a bit deceptive. During the Easter holidays, the 100 limit will be broken. The country now does not need panic, an eye-for-everything-reflex, but wise, more differentiated decisions.

The emergency brake from the Prime Ministers’ round shows the direction, but not the way. A lot of home office should stay. But retail stores no longer have to be closed everywhere. The data situation is not sufficient for a total closing. In the second year of the pandemic, people can decide for themselves how risky they consider the shoe store to be. With strict limits and up-to-date tests, you can even think of culture. The relapse into the contact rule “household plus one” will not work either. People simply don’t stick to it anymore.

Coronavirus Germany: But schools need a clear concept, no muddling through

For the schools, however, you need a clear concept, no muddling through. The incidence of the youngest is skyrocketing; they carry the virus into families and into all generations. Reduced face-to-face teaching is important for elementary and special schools, extremely even for those with a low level of education. For secondary schools, the following applies: Over 100 prefer remote operation, plus an urgent education project: Vaccinate all teachers, implement test concepts safely (instead of just announcing them), rely more on air purifiers that are wasted in many places. Bayern should regain the ambition at school to do better than everyone.(Christian Deutschländer)