Now is not the time for power issues. Corona expert Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has clear demands on Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister: inside.

Munich – federal or state? Who should take action and have the last word in the corona pandemic *? This question of competence has been hotly debated since Angela Merkel’s appearance at Anne Will. “That only takes time,” thinks Karl-Lauterbach. The SPD health expert thinks little of the power conflicts, as he did in an interview with ntv clarified.

Karl Lauterbach: “We now need very specific rules”

“I think we shouldn’t be too concerned with ourselves now, that is, with who determines what politically, but we now need very specific rules,” Lauterbach said of the debate between the federal states and the federal states. “We actually know what to do. We need exit restrictions in the evening, we need home office compulsory and compulsory testing in business premises and schools, ”is how the politician summarizes his three main demands. Whoever passes the relevant laws is not relevant.

In view of the virus variant B.1.1.7 *, Lauterbach sees no other option than to go into a hard lockdown again. “We have observed the B.1.1.7 mutation in Germany since January. If we had acted early back then, we would have been spared what is coming ”, according to the politician’s analysis. “We have to go into one last battle with the virus again. Because, without a hard lockdown, you won’t get that limited. ”The rules would have to be tougher because the variant * is much more contagious.

Lauterbach believes there is no alternative to the third lockdown

Freedoms for vaccinated people – does Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) justify hope or will he have to withdraw his promise? With this question, Lauterbach refers to current studies, which come to the conclusion that an infection for vaccinated people is actually almost impossible and vaccinated people cannot pass the disease on. Therefore, it is possible to give back freedoms. “Whether it is smart to lead the debate now is an open question,” said Lauterbach. From his point of view, the third wave must first be averted.

Although Karl Lauterbach calls for a tough lockdown, he also gives hope. He reckons that everyone who wants to be vaccinated against the coronavirus * could be offered a vaccination by July 1st. “But that would have to change the way we vaccinate. We would then actually only have to do the second vaccination at Biontech after twelve weeks, ”the health expert explained his consideration. Most corona vaccines require two doses to ensure full protection. But the first vaccination also offers protection.

Vaccination for everyone from July 1st? Lauterbach explains the plan

According to Lauterbach, people who only received the first dose could still get sick, but they would not get seriously sick with Covid-19 and neither would they die. Above all, the death rate would decrease significantly if the interval between the first and second vaccination was as large as possible. You can find figures and graphics on the current vaccination progress in Germany here.

Angela Merkel (CDU) * promised a vaccination offer for everyone by September 21, 2021. But doubts about this vaccination promise are increasing. It remains to be seen whether the pace can actually be increased with Lauterbach’s plans. (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

