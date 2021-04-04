ofMarcus Gable shut down

Germany is stumbling through the pandemic, getting stuck with every new corona wave. According to Christian Drosten, there shouldn’t be too much hope for the vaccination campaign at the moment. He shows another way.

Munich – one, two, three. So many Corona * waves have already spilled across Germany *. In between, it was possible to take a short breath, but the nation was always up to its neck. Soon maybe even to the upper edge of the lower lip? More and more experts are predicting such a threatening scenario. And that the Federal Republic would then have to stretch properly in order to free itself from the current wave.

If not resolute countermeasures are taken soon. With much more drastic measures than recently. But above all with an effective concept instead of poking around in the dark on the part of the political decision-makers. In the Picture on sunday now shows Christian Drosten, who made a name for himself as a calm virus scout especially in the first wave, a way to the shore. With which he persuades the government and the actors of the countries to listen to the advice.

Drosten on the third corona wave: “Significantly reduce contacts and interrupt chains of infection”

“We can still break this wave,” the director of the Berlin Charité institute announced the good news. But it won’t be easy: “Unfortunately, we won’t be able to avoid a serious lockdown *. We have to significantly reduce the number of contacts and thereby break the chains of infection. “

At the latest with the next sentence, Angela Merkel * and Co. should feel personally addressed: “Currently there is simply a lack of more targeted tools.” A sentence like a declaration of bankruptcy in the 13th month of the pandemic. Drosten points out that there have already been “good suggestions” from science. For schools and workplaces as well as local transport or private life.

Drosten about the third corona wave: With rapid tests, an earlier proposal could now be implemented more effectively

Then he recalls his own suggestion from last summer: “Short-term group isolation with free testing”. For Drosten a suitable means “to prevent as many transmissions as possible while restricting freedom of movement as short as possible”. This concept could be effective especially in connection with the rapid tests * that are now available.

“This would have been important because the vaccination campaign is only slowly picking up speed and will only have a positive effect in a few months. We can’t price them in yet, “says the 48-year-old, destroying any hope that the vaccinations will soon have a nationwide effect – keyword: herd immunity.

Drosten about the third corona wave: Against mutant B.1.1.7, partial lockdown with gradations does not help

Finally, Drosten goes into the particular danger of the British mutant B.1.1.7 *. It had already been shown in Paris or London that “a partial lockdown * with a graduated catalog of measures does not take effect” against this new and particularly insidious virus variant. Rather, not only has the incidence increased there, but “also the number of serious and often fatal courses of the disease”.

In order to draw the right conclusions from these experiences and to act accordingly, “political action and the support of as many people as possible are now necessary”. In other words, whether Germany can do more than just keep its head above water depends on the determination and solidarity of the large majority. (mg) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

