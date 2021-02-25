Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks of the third wave of corona in Germany. Is it really that time?

The 7-day incidence decreased in Germany last little by little. At the same time, the so-called “Third wave” the speech. In other words, that Coronavirus should not be on the retreat, but actually on the advance to the next high point. Also the Chancellor is apparently already convinced: “We are in the third wave”, how Angela Merkel according to the news agency Reuters I said at an online meeting of the Union Fracture in the Bundestag. But how do the two apparent opposites of falling value and the exclamation of a new increase fit together? Is Germany actually already in the third wave?

Third wave in Germany: Merkel clearly – are we really in the middle?

Answering this question is not easy, how echo24.de* reported. First of all, it is worth taking a look at the statistics of the Robert Koch Institute. In the so-called Covid-19 dashboard, a graph of the new corona infections and their message shows how the infection process is Germany has changed in the course. A clear downward trend can be seen here from mid-December. However, the graph flattened out last. Since around the end of January, the numbers have not fallen quite as sharply. Experts | now speak of a rather “sideways movement” of the corona infections. Take that third wave Start up?

The Robert Koch Institute is currently reporting 11,869 new corona cases in Germany and a nationwide 7-day incidence of 61.7. That is 1,662 cases more than a week earlier, even around twice as many as the day before. The incidence also increased slightly compared to the previous day (59.3). If the number of new infections remains at such a high level, the 7-day incidence will also jump again in the coming week. But there are still no long-term upward trends or one for laypeople third wave readable.

Third corona wave: Virologist sees the beginning in Germany – Merkel too with clear words

Nevertheless also spoke virologist Karl Lauterbach only yesterday, Wednesday, in the panel discussion with “Markus Lanz” from the beginning of one third wave. The SPD health politician has long since made it clear that this cannot be stopped. Many experts seem to agree on this point. There is disagreement as to when the Beginning you can see. As several media reports on different doctors and virologists show, see this beginning or a coming third wave sometime between now and the beginning of April.

Reason to believe that new infections with the Coronavirus will increase sharply again and thus for a third wave Concerns over the course of the pandemic include those too Corona mutations spreading rapidly in Germany*. Especially the British variant B.1.1.7 make the Experts | and also Chancellor Angela Merkel To care. In about every fifth corona case, it is now identified as the cause of the disease. The British corona mutation was even able to spread despite the lockdown.

Third corona wave in Germany: British mutation B.1.1.7 worries experts

The British Corona mutation is considered more contagious than the “normal” Coronavirus. But not only their spread – the potentially fatal course of the disease they cause can be a danger, especially for older people, but also for younger people. B.1.1.7 could clearly push a third corona wave. The northern Italian city of Brescia is currently showing how devastating this can look, reports the Hamburger Morgenpost. They are rampant here third corona wave already. Trigger: the Corona variant from Great Britain. “Most recently, Brescia recorded up to 700 new infections – per day! Such a rate would mean around 6,500 new infections per day, extrapolated to Hamburg, ”writes the Mopo.

How strong the third wave will be is up to us.

With such terrifying prognoses, possible loosening of the lockdown is a long way off. He already had in the run-up to the Corona summit Leaked 4-step plan from Chancellor Angela Merkel* made hope for exactly that. A real corona slide like last summer seems to be in Germany but apparently not to give. Instead, there is almost a transition from the second to the third wave instead of. The development of the infections must show whether at least a short breath is possible in the next four weeks. Made with “Markus Lanz” virologist In any case, Karl Lauterbach is also clear: “How strong the third wave will be, we have it in our own hands.” *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa