OfMarcus Gable shut down

Germany is busy vaccinating. Nevertheless, an end to the immunizations in accord is not in sight anytime soon. Preparations for the refreshments are now underway.

Munich – one, two, three – then the great danger posed by the corona virus may be over. After the first and second vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, immunocompromised people in Germany will be given a third dose this autumn. The so-called booster vaccination is intended to provide complete vaccination protection – especially against new mutations such as the advancing delta variant.

In any case, the infection immunologist Leif Erik Sander referred to a study together with Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Lothar Wieler in Berlin, according to which people over 80 years of age show a slightly reduced immune response after the second vaccination. The booster vaccination may also be necessary after organ transplants or certain therapies. The expert from the Berlin Charité also counted contact persons from these risk groups, i.e. parts of the health staff, among those who would benefit from a vaccination booster this year.

Knows a lot to report about the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and its effects on the vaccination campaign: Leif Erik Sander is an infection immunologist at the Berlin Charité. © Bernd Von Jutrczenka / dpa

Corona vaccination: Expert wants to “think about the next phase now”

However, Sander sees no reason for a general third vaccine administration. However, the apparently much more contagious Delta variant will “almost certainly require an even higher vaccination rate”. That is why he suggests planning ahead: “We have to think about the next vaccination phase now.”

Spahn also seems to see it that way. That is why the Minister of Health wants to withhold vaccination doses even now. A tactic that many vaccination centers used in the spring with regard to the second vaccination. The CDU politician also praised the German strategy of observing the time intervals for vaccinations. In view of the delta variant, this proves to be the right approach.

Corona vaccination: The exact time “within the interval” should be left to the doctor and patient

In Spahn’s opinion, this should not be left now either. Politicians will not regulate everything: “Within the interval, it is ultimately the doctor and the person to be vaccinated who decide.” Spahn expects that within four to six weeks – in the middle of midsummer – well over 50 percent of the population will be completely immunized.

Will this also be possible, taking into account the preparations for the booster vaccinations – i.e. the vaccine hamsters? The opposition has its doubts about vaccine procurement. Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus warns of a “renewed order fiasco”, as Germany experienced in winter and spring. “Sufficient booster vaccinations for the autumn should already be secured”, writes the health policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group Spahn in her homework book.

Already one step ahead: Jens Spahn is apparently already planning for the booster vaccinations in autumn. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Corona vaccination: new food for the envy debate? Patient advocate suspects “concern about distribution discussion”

Eugen Brysch even goes a step further and already presses the alarm button. “But I don’t see a large-scale initiative on this topic at the federal or state level,” complained the board of the German Patient Protection Foundation: “The reason I suspect is concern about a distribution discussion.” So the dear old envy debate. Because of course the question also resonates: Do some young and healthy people have to wait even longer for their vaccination offer promised by Chancellor Angela Merkel because some older people are supposed to get the third time soon?

For the period from calendar weeks 22 to 26 alone, the Federal Ministry of Health expects a good 14.2 million vaccine doses. According to official information, by 10 a.m. on June 25th, 70.5 million doses had been administered in the country since the beginning of the campaign just before the turn of the year. Almost 44 million people – 52.9 percent of the population – have received at least one spade, just under 28.4 million and thus 34.1 percent are fully vaccinated. At least against the previously known mutants of the coronavirus.

According to RKI boss Wieler, people who have been vaccinated twice are “protected from serious illnesses by Delta”. After the first vaccination, however, there is a risk of passing on the virus. That is why Spahn also appealed not to postpone the second vaccination any longer than planned: “Especially with a view to the Delta variant, it is important to have the second vaccination.” At the same time, he praised the “excellent protection” provided by the preparations approved in Germany. (mg)

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa