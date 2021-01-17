Herd immunity was one of the magic words in the corona pandemic. But we may have to say goodbye to it. Researchers want to discover what role the mutation P.1 plays in this.

Munich – first there was SARS-CoV-2. The scientific name for that novel coronavirusthat has kept the world in suspense for around a year. And does what viruses do. It continues to develop, mutates. This is why new nightmares kept appearing in the past few days and weeks: B.1.1.7 in the UK or 501Y.V2 in South Africa. And now too P.1 in Brazil.

The latest Corona variant was therefore in one of the countries that are particularly many victims of the pandemic have discovered to complain. In the wake of a disturbing phenomenon. Because in Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, had already closed last year three quarters of the population infected with the coronavirus. Hope for one Herd immunity was great afterwards.

Corona mutation in Brazil: Antibodies after infection do not offer sufficient protection

But then they filled up Hospital beds again rapidly with infected people. Which leads to the conclusion: Even the developed ones antibody offer no real protection. What could that be?

Nuno Faria, virologist at Imperial College London and professor at Oxford University, and his team discovered this mutation by using it Samples from infected people examined. In 13 out of 31 cases the new virus variant P.1. be proven, like the science magazine Science reported.

Corona mutation in Brazil: will vaccines have to be modified soon?

Now there are great fears that people who have already recovered could become re-infect. Ultimately, those that have just come onto the market might have to be Vaccines modified will.

But before the whole world can switch to panic mode, the experts refer to the previous one state of scientific knowledge. It is by no means certain that P.1 of the Trigger for the new wave of infections in Manaus have to be. The epidemiologist Oliver Prybus suspects aloud Science, that the Population immunity decreased could have, which is why the virus in the city of two million people had an easy time again.

Corona mutation in Brazil: higher degree of infection or immunity to antibodies?

It is also questionable whether the new virus variant will spread because it more contagious is or because you Antibodies do not harm can. “Of course it can too Combination of these two factors be “, emphasizes Prybus.

In the regions affected by mutations, research is being promoted accordingly. The WHO last asked Sequencing corona genomes and to share as so the Mutations more closely tracked could become. The member states were called upon to “die global research efforts to support to important Properties of the mutations and variants to understand better ”.

Corona mutation in Brazil: Most variants are far less dangerous than B.1.1.7 or P.1

In the future, however, the difficulty could arise that the various Mutations interact. And nobody really knows how many there are now. Probably countless. Most of them far less worrying should be as B.1.1.7 or – presumably – P.1.

The variants from Great Britain, South Africa and Manaus, for example, combine the Mutation N501Y, by researchers too Nelly baptized. However, previous knowledge suggests that Nelly not alone operate because it also occurs in variants that do not spread faster. “Nelly may be harmless unless she’s hanging out with hers bad friends from ”, Kristian Andersen from the Scripps Research Institute in the USA sums it up in a somewhat flippant way.

Corona mutation in Brazil: “Virus is developing into a vaccine-resistant phenotype”

This clique of mutations does not yet seem to be able to resist the vaccines. The vaccination doctor Philip Krause has this impression loudly Science won. He runs one WHO working group on corona vaccines and, with a view to the near future, raises his finger warningly: “The not so good news is that the rapid further training of these variants suggesting that the virus turned out to be one sooner than hoped vaccine-resistant phenotypes can develop. “

Should it come to that, would be Updates to the vaccines inevitable. According to Krause, this can be implemented quickly, but would probably be before approval renewed checks for safety and efficiency necessary. The expert even stimulates multivalent vaccines that help against multiple virus lineages.

Corona mutation in Brazil: Expert does not consider vaccine updates to be necessary yet

At the same time, Krause calms down and says that it is a matter of “profound considerations. The public should not think that this is imminent and new vaccines needed Other researchers see it differently. Ravindra Gupta from the University of Cambridge, for example, suggests that vaccines should be produced now Immunity to the mutations procure.

However, Mike Ryan believes that it is too easy to fully focus on researching the new virus variants and their weak points. The Executive Director of the Emergency Program at WHO suspects another main driver for virus resurgence: human behavior.

“It’s too easy that To blame the mutations and say the virus did all of this. Unfortunately, it’s also about what we didn’t have “, he calls for more personal responsibility in the crisis. An appeal that we have heard many times. But apparently not often enough. (mg)