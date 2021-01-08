Juventus Turin has to accept a new downer after the important 3-1 victory over the weekend against leaders AC Milan. According to the club, Matthijs De Ligt tested positive for the corona virus.
The 21-year-old Dutchman, who was able to fight for a regular place after a shoulder injury that had healed in recent months, is therefore in quarantine. In the past few days, Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado have also tested positive for the corona virus.
As a result, the talented Merih Demiral could be back in the starting line-up in the next few weeks. De Ligt will definitely miss the next two competitive games against US Sassuolo and Genoa FC. In addition, it can be assumed that the former Ajax star will not be available for the top game against Inter Milan in nine days.
