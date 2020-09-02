The australian Kaden groves (Michelton-Scott) remains as leader of the Cycling Tour of Hungary with two seconds ahead of the Spanish Jon Aberasturi (Caja Rural) after the fourth stage, which recorded the third consecutive victory for the Italian Jakub Mareczko (CCC).

The Italian sprinter covered the 180 km of this penultimate stage, between Sárospatak and Kazincbarcika, in a time of 3:55:53 and crossed the finish line ahead of Latvian Emils Liepins and Dutchman David van der Poel.

Aberasuri, who was leader the first two days and suffered a crash on Sunday, qualified sixth in this fourth stage. In the general, he continues two seconds behind Groves, while Diego Pablo Sevilla is eighth, 7 seconds behind the leader. The Tour of Hungary concludes this Wednesday with a journey of 187.8 km between Miskolc and Gyöngyös-Kékestet.